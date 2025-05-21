Abdelaziz Bourassi Launches Innovative Coaching Programme to Address Engineer Dissatisfaction and Propel Career Advancement

Program Helps Engineers Secure High-Paying, Fulfilling Jobs and Build Financial Freedom

NOUMEA, New Caledonia, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Career coach and headhunter Abdelaziz Bourassi launches a specialized coaching program to help engineers secure fulfilling, high-paying roles within six months, tackling industry challenges and fostering financial independence. The program also focuses on establishing foundations for financial freedom and early retirement.

Industry analyses reveal a mixed picture of job satisfaction among engineers. While a survey by Adecco France and the CSA Institute for LinkedIn 74% of French workers report being satisfied with their jobs, a 2024 Ingénieurs et Scientifiques de France (IESF) study shows that 50% of engineers want to change roles, with 32% considering a new employer due to job content, salary concerns, and work-life balance.

At the same time, a talent shortage has led to increased competition among employers and salary inflation of up to 10% for certain positions. Despite these favorable conditions, many engineers hesitate to make a move, often due to fear of change or lack of strategic career guidance.

In an environment where the cost of living is rising, and retirement prospects are increasingly uncertain, it is crucial for engineers to adopt strategies that not only enhance their immediate earnings but also secure their long-term financial future.

Bourassi's coaching programme addresses these issues head-on. Drawing on over a decade of international experience in the Mining and Oil & Gas sectors, he helps engineers strategically reposition themselves in the job market, negotiate higher salaries, and build toward financial freedom. His background as a headhunter and engineering school jury member provides an insider's view of hiring practices and industry expectations.

"Throughout my career, I've seen talented engineers stuck in roles that don't reflect their true value," says Bourassi. "While many want change, most don't know where to start. This programme gives them the roadmap, tools, and support to step into more rewarding roles and secure their financial future sooner than expected."

About Abdelaziz Bourassi

Abdelaziz Bourassi empowers engineers aged 26–35 to transition from unfulfilling jobs to careers that offer both purpose and financial freedom. His Career-Investment-Freedom framework is built on global experience and proven strategies for long-term success.

