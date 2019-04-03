Abdominal Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 12.78 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global abdominal surgical robots market is expected to reach USD 12.78 billion by the 2025. Abdominal robotic surgery is marketed for the replacement of open surgery. The products are used for general surgeries, urological, gynecological, head and neck surgeries. Surgical robots are performed to be the care standard provided in the hospitals for abdominal surgery. The emerging group of several manufacturers of the product will collectively have enough market share to drive the replacement for open surgery. However, the manipulation provided through the surgical robots is far more helpful than the direct handling of the instruments.

Abdominal surgical robots are providing a useful platform for surgeons to achieve efficiency and excellence in all type of applications. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is a global leader in the market. However, the rising number of regional and domestic players for the product are increasing their product portfolio to compete with the specialized manufactures in the market. These players provide expertise strategies and developments for the product to address the high growth in the market.

A large number of international players are present in the market with various product features and applications such as general surgery, gynecology, and urology for increasing the versatility of the products. The pricing of the product majorly depends upon the operating capacity and number of end uses which ensures the versatility of the abdominal surgical robots in the wide variety of applications. Domestic manufacturers and service providers have started offering the products to local hospitals which trims the high cost and product feasibility on a buyer's side.

The surgical robotic systems are highly priced as a result of the tedious production process coupled with the requirement of the regulatory approvals. The manufacturers of the abdominal surgical robots are able to generate their earnings and revenues from the sales and recurring instruments & accessories provided to the customers. However, the high price of the product does not make it perform invisibly at the segment share. The recurring services and sales of instruments and accessories resulted in the high segment share of the company. The instruments and accessories such as razor blades used during the surgeries need to be replaced after its regular use. Also, the after sales services provided to the customers contributes to a substantial share of the revenue to the company.

The introduction of the product by the key players in the market for different applications are gaining popularity, thereby changing the perception of buyers due to its high technological reach. In May 2018, the company Stereotaxis Inc. and Acutus Medical collaborated to integrate new technology with the Niobe Magnetic Navigation System and Acutus Medical AcQMap High-Resolution Imaging and Mapping System.

The companies operating in the global industry are focusing on initiatives with the aim to expand application areas and develop new technological advancements. Companies continue to integrate components and technologies for the expansion of after-sales services provided to the customers. For instance, in September 2018, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. announced to acquire Medical Surgery Technologies Ltd. (MST), an Israel medical technology company. MST is involved in the development of software-based image powered by scene recognition, advanced visualization, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. This acquisition helps the company to add more advancement in their own product technology. Some of the key manufacturers in the market include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics, Smith and Nephew.

Hexa Research has segmented the global abdominal surgical robots market report based on application and region:

Segmentation by Application

General Surgery

Gynecology

Urology

Others

Segmentation by Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Rest of the World

Key players analyzed:

Intuitive Surgical

Stryker

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Mazor Robotics

Smith & Nephew

Renishaw

Medrobotics

Auris Health, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

