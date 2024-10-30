Abe Abich, Founder and CEO of Abich Financial Services, Publishes First Book, "The Retirement Mountain: The 7 Steps to A Long-Lasting Retirement"

Drawing on his extensive experience as a Phase 2 retirement advisor, Abich compares retirement planning to climbing up and descending down a mountain. He explains that it involves two key phases: Phase 1 focuses on building wealth during the working years, while Phase 2 specializes in managing the "descent," ensuring retirees' assets last throughout retirement.

By clearly distinguishing between these phases, Abich emphasizes the importance of having the right financial guidance for each stage of the retirement journey.

The Retirement Mountain: The 7 Steps to A Long-Lasting Retirement outlines seven crucial steps for navigating the often-daunting retirement landscape, offering clear explanations and real-world examples. Abich highlights the importance of preparing for potential hazards such as market volatility, inflation, and evolving tax laws. Whether readers are in the early stages of building their retirement savings or already enjoying retirement, the book serves as a comprehensive map to help them avoid common pitfalls and achieve lasting financial security.

Abe Abich commented on the inspiration behind the book: "My goal for this book is for it to serve as a guide to people nearing or in retirement by helping them create a comprehensive plan that addresses the new, unique risks and challenges of Phase 2, the descent. It's one thing to have a lot of money saved, it's another thing to have a plan to protect and preserve that wealth over a lifetime."

With practical advice and insights from a seasoned advisor, "The Retirement Mountain: The 7 Steps to A Long-Lasting Retirement" is poised to become a must-read for anyone seeking to live out their retirement dreams.

Visit the Abich Financial site at www.abichfinancial.com/book for details on how to obtain your own copy of The Retirement Mountain.

Abich Financial Services reaches the community through webinars, educational dinners, and local radio and television. Tune into "The Retirement Key," hosted by Abe Abich, at 8am and 2pm on Saturdays, and 8am, 2pm and 5pm on Sundays on 105.9 WMAL. Abe also hosts "The Retirement Key" TV show on ABC: Saturdays at 11:30am and Sundays at 12:00pm, as well as on CBS: Saturdays at 12:00pm and Sundays at 9:45am.

For inquiries about Abich Financial Services, contact their office at (571) 577-9968 or [email protected]. Further information is accessible on their official website, www.abichfinancial.com .

