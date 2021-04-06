Abe Issa, Founder of EnviroSolar and Other Clean Energy Ventures, Examines the Role of Emerging Technologies in Climate Change Mitigation

DENVER, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The unprecedented pace of technological breakthroughs over the past two decades has propelled the world into the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), transforming life and business in a profound way. Abe Issa, a Lebanese-born entrepreneur who has made energy efficiency and sustainability the focus of his business ventures, sees technology as one of humanity's key allies in the fight against climate change and its consequences. For this reason, he has put innovation at the core of his strategy for his new ventures and has stepped away from EnviroSolar, the solar, smart home, and security solutions provider he started in 2016.

In terms of supporting climate change mitigation efforts, Abe Issa sees immense potential in AI, Big Data analytics, and blockchain. "The human race has no choice but harness all resources at its disposal to repair the damage done to the environment and develop effective strategies to protect the planet," Abe Issa says. "AI has already proved to be a transformational force in business and everyday life, and it is widely regarded as a game-changer in the fight against environmental degradation. AI-powered applications are helping identify patterns and predict developments in forest, wildlife, and marine ecosystems, strengthen electric grids and allow the integration of more renewable energy, support the creation of sustainable cities, promote smart agriculture, and make transportation systems more efficient. Employing AI tools to monitor, analyze, and predict climate-related events can greatly boost the world's progress to a low-carbon future."

Closely linked to AI is Big Data analytics, which is critically important for climate change research, Abe Issa notes. The IoT has created an interconnected world where information is abundant, and, more importantly, it is generating data crucial for extracting actionable insights and developing practical solutions to environmental problems. Big Data analytics can help find answers to pressing questions in areas such as carbon emissions, deforestation, waste, energy consumption, urban sustainability, sea levels, and temperature changes. Thus, it can enable the development and implementation of proactive measures that will accelerate the transition to a green future.

Another highly promising emerging technology is blockchain, which provides the digital infrastructure for cryptocurrencies. In the field of climate change mitigation, blockchain is mostly valued for the transparency it provides, Abe Issa comments, adding that the technology can promote global cooperation and joint action. The immutable records store important data on supply chains, incentivizing manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to operate in a sustainable manner. Additionally, smart contracts can ensure that public and private sector organizations honor their environmental commitments, improving outcomes for all stakeholders.

Abe Issa left behind a career in real estate investment to focus on green energy and sustainability, one of his most recent venture being EnviroSolar. The Lebanese-born entrepreneur started the company in 2016, building it into a premier US provider of solar, smart home, and security solutions. His desire to be proactive and drive social change through his businesses has been recognized with multiple awards, including several Stevie Awards, EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist, and CEO World Award as Environmental Sustainability Leader (CEO, Fort Worth, TX for Environmental Products and Services). Through the Issa Family Foundation, Abe Issa works to bring solar power solutions to disadvantaged communities.

