Abed Abdo Joins Organic Valley as Chief Financial Officer

Abdo brings two-decade financial leadership tenure and passion for sustainable agriculture and mission-driven organizations to the farmer-owned cooperative.

LA FARGE, Wis., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Valley proudly welcomes Abed Abdo as the farmer-owned cooperative's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 20 years of experience at the helm of finance, Abdo, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting & Business Administration from the University of Jordan and a track record of success at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Abbott. Abdo's appointment as the CFO began on May 22, 2023.

Abed Abdo joined Organic Valley on May 22, 2023.

"I am honored and elated to be joining the cooperative and serve its mission to create a stable economic model for organic farmers" said Abdo. "Organic Valley's commitment to the health and welfare of people, animals, and the earth aligns with my values. I look forward to working collaboratively with CEO Jeff Frank, the board members, the farmer-members and the team across the cooperative to realize the immense potential for Organic Valley's continued growth and success, and I'm excited to be a part of that journey."

Abdo comes to Organic Valley from the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he served as the CFO since 2019. His remarkable leadership there played a critical role in the organization achieving recognition as the first charity in philanthropic history to raise $2B for a single cause. Before this, he led the finance function at ConvaTec Group (Americas) and several divisions of Abbott Laboratories, where he spent much of his career.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abed to our team," said Jeff Frank, CEO of Organic Valley. "His substantial experience in devising finance and business strategies and his demonstrated ability to lead top-tier finance functions with mission-driven organizations make him a powerful addition to the team. Abed has strong experience as a CFO, necessary technical skills, and clear philosophical compatibility with our cooperative culture, and I know he will make a difference working together with the farmers who own this cooperative."

About Organic Valley

Organic Valley is the leading organic farmer-owned cooperative on a mission to save, serve, and safeguard small organic family farms. The brand's products are ethically sourced, which we define as food raised on organic farms where families manage the daily care for the animals and the earth while living up to the requirements of the USDA National Organic Program as well as our cooperative's own high standards and practices designed to promote the principles of organic agriculture, including respect for the dignity and interdependence of human, animal, plant, soil and global life. Founded in 1988, today the cooperative is owned by over 1,600 organic family farms. Visit ov.coop for more information. Organic Valley is also @OrganicValley on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitter.

