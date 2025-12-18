Abel Communications Expands Client Portfolio with New Partnerships

BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Communications, an award-winning strategic communications firm, announces the expansion of its client roster with the addition of seven new partners: the CASH Campaign of Maryland, Wunsupona, the Maryland Center for History and Culture, Jay's Catering, Baltimore School for the Arts, Protalent, and The League for People with Disabilities. This growth reflects continued momentum as the agency celebrates its 20th year of helping brands and organizations tell meaningful stories and elevate their impact.

"It's inspiring to welcome such a diverse group of clients whose missions are shaping Baltimore and beyond," said Greg Abel, Founder and CEO of Abel Communications. "Each partnership reflects the trust organizations place in our team to bring clarity, creativity, and strategic thinking to their most important stories. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on delivering standout results and meaningful impact for every client we serve."

The CASH Campaign of Maryland has engaged Abel to lead a comprehensive PR and marketing effort to elevate the organization's statewide financial empowerment initiatives, including visibility for its free tax prep services and community programs.

Wunsupona, an experiential wellness and employee engagement company, has partnered with Abel on a strategic communications program spanning PR, Thought Leadership, and social content to increase national brand awareness.

The Maryland Center for History and Culture selected Abel to serve as its external media relations partner leading into America's 250th anniversary, supporting press strategy for major exhibitions, statewide initiatives, and milestone programming.

Abel is partnering with Jay's Catering to strengthen the company's brand storytelling and grow its visibility across the Baltimore region.

For Baltimore School for the Arts, Abel is executing a focused Thought Leadership program that elevates faculty voices, signature programs, and the school's broader community impact.

ProTalent, a sports agency founded by longtime sports executive Doug Neustadt, has engaged Abel to design and develop a new, fully branded website that establishes a modern digital presence for the firm.

Finally, The League for People with Disabilities has tapped Abel to develop and launch its 100th-anniversary marketing campaign, including creative development, storytelling, and a yearlong visibility strategy.

"Expanding our client portfolio with organizations doing meaningful, future-focused work energizes our team and pushes our creativity in all the right ways," added Jessica Fast, Vice President at Abel Communications. "Whether we're amplifying a legacy cultural institution or helping a nonprofit drive real community change, our goal is always the same: elevate their voices and create communications programs that move people to action."

This announcement comes during Abel Communications' 20th anniversary year, marking two decades of creative growth, trusted partnerships, and a continued commitment to innovative, people-centered communications.

About Abel Communications

Abel Communications is a full-service public relations firm delivering strategic communications programs for regional and national clients in sectors including professional services, nonprofit, education, health and wellness, and consumer brands. The firm provides strategic counsel to help organizations navigate the intersection of media relations, thought leadership, content development, social media, and digital strategy.

SOURCE ABEL COMMUNICATIONS