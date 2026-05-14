Partnership strengthens Abel's ability to support AI visibility through Public Relations, Generative Engine Optimization, and AI discoverability across platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity

BALTIMORE and MCLEAN, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Communications, an integrated public relations and strategic communications agency specializing in earned media, thought leadership and content strategy, has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence and authority in AI-generated answers. Brandi AI is the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility, Brand Intelligence and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: ensuring their clients are visible and trusted where decisions now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, Abel Communications will help clients uncover how their brands are surfaced, cited and discussed across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility and authority, and translate that insight into more consistent visibility and trust—building on the agency's belief that earned media and authoritative storytelling are critical drivers of AI visibility.

"We know AI-generated platforms are increasingly influencing how organizations, brands and people are discovered and evaluated," said Jessica Fast, vice president of Abel Communications. "Brandi AI gives us meaningful insight into how brands appear across AI-generated answers—and, just as importantly, why they do or don't show up. Paired with Abel's expertise in earned media, thought leadership and content creation, those insights help guide communications strategies designed to strengthen visibility and trust."

"AI search is changing the way PR and marketing professionals tell stories, redefine markets and create long-lasting value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Abel Communications is helping its clients navigate the evolving landscape and future-proof their brand, and we are thrilled to welcome them into the Brandi Agency Program."

To learn more about how Abel Communications helps organizations strengthen visibility, credibility and discoverability across AI-driven platforms, visit abelcommunications.com.

For more information about the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, visit https://mybrandi.ai/generative-engine-optimization-for-agencies/.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AI visibility?

AI visibility refers to how clearly and accurately a brand, organization, product or expert appears in AI-generated answers across platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews. As audiences use AI tools to research topics, compare options and evaluate companies, AI visibility is becoming an important part of brand discoverability and reputation. Brand Intelligence and GEO Platforms like Brandi AI help companies identify when, how, and why – or why not – an AI search highlights them.

Why does AI visibility matter for brands and companies?

AI visibility matters because AI-generated answers can shape how people discover, compare and evaluate organizations. If a brand does not appear, appears inaccurately or is described inconsistently, it may miss opportunities to build recognition, credibility and trust with audiences using AI-driven discovery tools before they visit a website or contact a company directly. Agencies like Abel Communications can help companies understand how they appear in AI search results and increase the frequency with which AI tools mention them through strategic public relations, communications and marketing programs.

What factors can influence whether a brand appears in AI-generated answers?

A brand's AI visibility can be influenced by the clarity, accuracy, authority and consistency of information available across the web. Helpful owned content, credible media coverage, expert thought leadership, strong third-party references, structured information and consistent brand messaging can help AI systems better understand what an organization does, who it serves, and why it is relevant. Abel Communications helps companies plan and execute AI-impactful campaigns.

How can brands and companies strengthen AI visibility over time?

Brands and companies can strengthen their AI visibility by publishing clear, useful, expert-informed content that answers the questions their audiences ask. They should also maintain accurate information across owned and third-party channels, earn credible media and industry references, improve structured information and regularly evaluate how AI tools describe the organization, its category, products, executives and expertise. Brand Intelligence and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platforms like Brandi AI can help companies track, measure and optimize their presence in AI answers.

What are the benefits of partnering with a GEO platform?

Partnering with a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) platform like Brandi AI can help brands and companies understand how they appear in AI-generated answers and where visibility gaps or inaccuracies exist. A GEO platform can identify influential questions, topics, sources and credibility signals that enable PR, marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and communications teams to make more informed decisions as AI-driven search and discovery evolve.

About Abel Communications

Abel Communications is a full-service public relations firm, delivering strategic communications programs for regional and national clients in sectors including health and wellness, professional services, and local, national, and global brands. The firm provides strategic counsel to help clients navigate the intersection of media relations, content development, social media and digital strategy.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai. Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Mara Bensing

Abel Communications

E-mail: [email protected]

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI