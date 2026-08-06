Brandi AI Wins 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award for AI Search Visibility Platform of the Year

Award recognizes Brandi AI's platform for measuring and improving brand visibility and sentiment across AI-generated answers

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandi AI™, the leading enterprise platform for Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today announced that it has been named AI Search Visibility Platform of the Year in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes Brandi AI for helping enterprises measure and improve how their brands appear in AI-generated answers across platforms, including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity.

Brandi AI MarTech Breakthrough Award

As consumers and B2B buyers increasingly use AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity to research companies, compare products and evaluate vendors, AI-generated answers are now a new layer of brand reputation, visibility and influence. For senior marketing, public relations leaders, digital strategists, and brand and product marketers, this shift creates a critical measurement gap because traditional metrics such as search rankings and website traffic do not show whether a brand is cited by AI, how it is described, which messages are repeated or which competitors are gaining visibility in high-intent conversations.

"Brandi AI turns AI visibility from passive monitoring into an actionable marketing discipline. As buyers turn to ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other AI answer engines for vendor research, brands no longer fully control, or even see, how buyers discover, interpret, compare and evaluate them," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Traditional SEO, PR, sentiment, and narrative MarTech tools were not designed to measure and optimize AI visibility and brand messaging. Brandi AI measures what those tools miss, giving enterprises visibility into this new decision-making layer and showing them a roadmap to improve weaknesses, leverage strengths, tell their story and win more effectively inside AI-driven discovery."

"AI-generated answers are now a meaningful part of how buyers discover and evaluate brands, but most marketing technology platforms were not designed to measure that environment," said Leah Nurik, CEO of Brandi AI. "We built Brandi AI to give marketers both the intelligence and the recommendations they need to improve how their brands are represented."

"Our customers have achieved increases of up to seven times in AI visibility within weeks, strengthening their inclusion in vendor research and request-for-proposal consideration," said Nurik. "This award reinforces the importance of giving teams a practical framework for action."

Brandi AI analyzes high-intent buyer questions across multiple AI systems to show whether brands appear, how they are described, which competitors are recommended and which public sources influence those responses. The platform then provides prioritized recommendations to help marketing teams strengthen content, close visibility gaps and improve brand representation across public and enterprise AI environments.

Brandi AI's Sentiment Hub explains how AI systems characterize a brand's favorability, strengths, weaknesses and competitive differentiation, including the sources that may shape those perceptions. Its Competitive Market Universe™ shows which competitors appear in AI-generated answers, which narratives are gaining traction and which perceptions influence recommendations.

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize companies, products and people advancing innovation across marketing, advertising and sales technology. The organization evaluated more than 4,000 nominations from companies in 15 countries for its 2026 program. For more information, visit: https://martechbreakthrough.com/.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether — and how — a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi AI provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi AI supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI