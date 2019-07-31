Abel Noser Brings on Doug Rivelli to Lead Brokerage Group

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Holdings today announced the appointment of Doug Rivelli as President of Abel Noser LLC, the company's agency-only brokerage subsidiary. Mr. Rivelli is well-known in the investment community with over 25 years of multi-asset trading experience. Doug was a pioneer in the program and electronic trading space, as well as an early adopter of using analytics in block trading.

"My vision for the broker-dealer is to further leverage Abel Noser's industry-leading analytics in our trading process, providing clients with superior execution and continuing to drive the firm's growing market-share," Mr. Rivelli said recently at the company's NY office. "Our combination of robust trade analytics, very unique liquidity, and experienced traders will propel execution performance at Abel Noser."

"As Interim President of our broker-dealer, I can attest that Doug is a perfect fit," said Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings, the trading group's parent company. "We're thrilled about his deep expertise in market structure and electronic trading, and his successful track record at previous positions."

In addition to leading the trading desk, Mr. Rivelli will oversee the full suite of Abel Noser's brokerage services including program and block trading, corporate buybacks, third-party bill payment, outsourced trading, commission recapture and its transition management business.

Abel Noser Holdings, the global leader in TCA, along with its headquarters in New York, also has offices in London, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. Following Abel Noser's management-led buy-out in 2016, the firm has amassed an impressive record of growth. Last year, the company also acquired Zeno Consulting Group (formerly Plexus Group), a chief competitor and premier provider of trade analytics and consulting services to asset owners.

Abel Noser has been a proven leader in agency-only trading solutions and trade analytics for over four decades. For more guidance on Abel Noser's TCA, compliance, brokerage and transition services, please contact (646) 432-4000 or email info@abelnoser.com. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

Abel Noser LLC is a registered broker and a member of FINRA and SIPC

