Abel Noser Ranks Among Top Transition Management Providers

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser, LLC is pleased to announce that the firm's transition management team has been rated a top three provider in the U.S., according to an annual survey by Chief Investment Officer magazine. Fully 90% of Abel Noser's clients responded that they were "extremely satisfied" with the company's TM services.

Commenting on the firm's strong showing, Doug Rivelli, President of Abel Noser, LLC, noted that "our agency-only broker-dealer leverages the company's industry-leading analytics in its trading process, providing transition clients with a data-driven approach which consistently yields good outcomes." Mr. Rivelli, who took the helm of the broker-dealer this past summer and has an extensive background in buy-side and sell-side trading added, "Our combination of robust trade analytics and a deeply experienced implementation team powers our transition execution performance in a way that is hard to match."

Speaking about the firm's longevity in the transition management space, Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings, the broker-dealer's parent company, commented, "In a rapidly changing landscape where transition managers are paring back resources or exiting the business altogether, our firm continues to be a leader. This is undoubtedly fueled by our dedication to a thoughtful, TCA-driven approach to transition management."

"Our transaction cost analysis platform informs every aspect of our TM process, from pre-trade planning and intraday risk management to concise and clear post-trade reporting," said Michael Iannucci, Managing Director of Transition Management. "As a client-focused firm, we hold ourselves to the highest standard of care, whether we are working on a $10+ billion or a $10 million dollar transition."

In addition to transition management, Abel Noser, LLC offers a wide range of agency-only brokerage services including program, electronic, and block trading, corporate buybacks, third-party bill payment, outsourced trading, and commission recapture.

About Abel Noser Holdings

Abel Noser has been a proven leader in agency-only trading solutions and trade analytics for over four decades. For more guidance on Abel Noser's TCA, compliance, brokerage and transition services, please contact (646) 432-4000 or email info@abelnoser.com. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

Abel Noser, LLC is a registered broker and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

