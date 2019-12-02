Abel Noser Solutions Partners With Capital Market Solutions LLC To Provide A Seamless TCA/CAT Solution For Sell-Side Firms

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel Noser Solutions, a leader in trade analytics and compliance solutions to financial institutions globally, today announced a partnership with Capital Market Solutions LLC (CMS), a NYC-based capital markets consultancy and data solutions provider servicing many major OMS providers. Under the partnership, clients of either firm will have access to Abel Noser's innovative TCA and regulatory compliance platform in conjunction with CMS's proprietary Regulatory Surveillance & Monitoring System (RSMS) for a complete regulatory reporting solution designed for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 613 Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) mandate.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser said, "We are thrilled to work directly with CMS to build this specialized reporting and regulatory solution that is intended to enhance best execution oversight of the US securities markets. Our partnership addresses ongoing regulatory challenges by helping clients remain compliant and competitive in today's investment landscape."

"Our CAT solution provides an assessment framework that enables sell-side firms to comply with the SEC Rule 613 amendment and provides not only data generation and submission, but systematic error correction and Firm Designated ID (FDID) management via an easy to use web portal, something that is unique to the market," said Satish S. Mujumdar, Partner, Capital Market Solutions.

Brett MacLeod, Head of Sell-Side Services for Abel Noser Solutions remarked, "This exciting first step in our collaboration with CMS will provide a multi-faceted regulatory and analytics solution for our mutual clients while introducing new clients to both company's wide-ranging abilities. This single vendor offering will also leverage our combined data handling capabilities to provide a single point of contact and limit security exposure while using CMS' systems platform for storage and data management."

"As the market demands a seamless workflow for regulatory compliance and reporting, I am happy to welcome Abel Noser into our partner program," added Mr. Joseph Chafatinos, Partner from CMS. "The next generation of trade analytics tools that Abel Noser brings to the table further strengthen our company's service provision, offering our clients continued access to the industry's leading-edge offerings housed within a unified regulatory analytics platform."

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. With hundreds of clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

About CMS

Capital Market Solutions (CMS) provides consultancy and advisory services to financial services companies with an emphasis on capital markets, providing solutions for investment banks, exchanges, broker-dealers, hedge funds, asset managers, trading and clearing firms. CMS leverages the expertise of "executive level technologists" from the leading technology vendors. Learn more at www.capmarketsolutions.com

Media Contact:

Jerry Boak

Abel Noser Holdings

(646) 432-4000

info@abelnoser.com

SOURCE Abel Noser Solutions

Related Links

https://www.abelnoser.com

