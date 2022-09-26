Abel R. Longoria, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GALVESTON, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abel R. Longoria, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Physician for his professional excellence in Emergency Medicine and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work at Hospitality Health.

Dr. Abel R. Longoria has worked as an emergency physician for 27 years and has practiced with the Galveston office of Hospitality Health for the past five years. Hospitality Health, a freestanding emergency department (FSED), has three facilities in Texas, focusing on changing the culture of how medicine is delivered. Dr. Longoria and his team at Hospitality Health handle all aspects of emergency medicine, going the extra mile to ensure that patients and their families are comfortable and stress-free.

Raised in a small south Texas town with no type of healthcare facility within 15 miles, Dr. Longoria understands the importance of access to health care and believes that FSEDs will serve this purpose regardless of the current economic world.

To attain his college education, Dr. Longoria earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry at the University of Texas Pan-American. He received his Medical Degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in 1995. The doctor completed his residency in emergency medicine in 1998 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. An authority in his field, Dr. Longoria is board-certified in emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM).

The doctor served as the Medical Director of Ground Zero for the 14 days immediately after 9/11. His years of pre-hospital care were recognized in 2008 when he was awarded the EMS Medical Director of the Year Award for the Greater Houston Area. Dr. Longoria also served as an officer in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm and was 2nd in command of a Scout Company. He received the Bronze Star for his meritorious service. During Iraqi Freedom, Dr. Longoria was redeployed as a physician.

Dr. Longoria is associated with the Texas College of Emergency Physicians, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and the Texas Medical Association. He is a charter member of the Texas Association of Freestanding Emergency Centers (TAFEC) and is a past president of this organization. In this role, his goals are to continue to educate legislators, physicians, and the community about the FSED industry and the independent practice of emergency medicine. Dr. Longoria built his first FSED in 2009, and it was during this time that he realized what it entailed to build, license, and manage an FSED. He continues to advocate for the independent practice of emergency medicine.

In his spare time, Dr. Longoria supports the local community as Medical Director of EMS for the cities of League City, Friendswood, and La Porte. Happily married since 1986, Dr. Longoria and his wife Mary have four children: Alexandria and triplets, Maria Alicia, Daniel, and Julian. His wife co-founded Ser y Hacer in Galveston. Through this organization, they provide educational assistance to legal immigrants completing the naturalization process.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to the loving memory of his parents, Abel R. and Alicia M. Longoria.

For more information, visit hher24.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who