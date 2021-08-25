Abeles and Heymann Out Dogs Hebrew National as Top Tier Kosher Hotdog

HILLSIDE, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abeles and Heymann (A&H), maker of award-winning premium Kosher hot dogs, have been ranked higher than leading Kosher brand Hebrew National in a new article by Uproxx. A&H has been listed as the fourth best hotdog overall out of 22 brands.

"For over 60 years, it's been our mission to provide the best Kosher hotdogs on the market," said Seth Leavitt, CEO of Abeles and Heymann. "I'm extremely proud of our performance, and look forward to continuing the founding family's standards for quality, authenticity and mission to provide the finest kosher provisions available."

A&H hot dogs have been ranked the number one Kosher hotdog by hot dog lovers far beyond strictly kosher consumers. In 2005, A&H hot dogs were ranked best Kosher hot dogs by the New York outlet, The New York Daily News.

"It feels good to be the 'top dog'," Leavitt said. "Whether you're at the ballpark enjoying a game or hosting your next gathering, we look forward to continuing our part in your family traditions. We hope you will choose to 'seek out' A&H hotdogs for your upcoming Labor Day festivities!"

Abeles and Heymann now operate in a state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey and produce over 1,000 tons of quality Kosher deli a year. In addition to its uncured, reduced-fat and lower-sodium hot dogs, the company produces an array of kosher hotdogs, sausage, and deli meats.

About A&H

Founded in 1954 in Bronx, NY, by Oscar Abeles and Leopold Heymann, Abeles and Heymann is consistently voted as the "Top Dog" in America. Using only premium quality ingredients and are slow-cooked to perfection. Purchased in 1997 by Seth Leavitt and his attorney cousin David Flamholz, Abeles and Heymann now operates in a state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey. For more information about Abele's and Heymann, please contact Claudia Marvin, account coordinator at HeraldPR at [email protected].

