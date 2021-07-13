Abelian Partners Expands Agile Program Management With Additions of Vincent Huang and Jonathan Vallecillo

ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abelian Partners (www.abelianpartners.com) is expanding its Agile program management with the addition of Vincent Huang and Jonathan Vallecillo as Managers at the firm. The Manager role is a linchpin in Abelian's practitioner consulting approach for clients. Mr. Huang and Mr. Vallecillo will focus on enterprise scale execution of client projects with a business agility orientation unique to Abelian Partners practitioner consulting practice.

Agile program management at Abelian Partners means a thoughtful look at project management for delivering client consulting solutions. Agile techniques such as sprints, daily stand-up meetings and vision boards are used to blend strategy and implementation. Today's markets move quickly, and financial institutions require thoughtful advice that can be delivered in a nimble fashion.

Mr. Huang has deep experience in debt and equity underwriting as well as project management and quantitative model development. He has experience at SitusAMC, Rialto Capital Advisors and Reinsurance Group of America. Mr. Huang has a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Emory University as well as an MS in Finance from Washington University in St. Louis.

Mr. Vallecillo has experience as a data consultant and project manager for banks executing system implementations and process improvement initiatives. He was previously with SitusAMC where he focused on consulting for wholesale lending practices at a number of national banks. Mr. Vallecillo has a BSBA in Finance and a professional certification in Data Science and Analytics both from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

"We are thrilled to have Vincent and Jonathan join our growing team at Abelian Partners," said Charles Rierson, Managing Principal at the firm. "Abelian is very intentional about project management. Our Agile program for consulting delivery is essential for bringing practitioner solutions to clients at market speed. Vincent and Jonathan bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to this program, and we're excited to have them on the team," Mr. Rierson added.

Mr. Huang and Mr. Vallecillo will be based in Atlanta, Georgia and will cover enterprise level initiatives at large financial institutions across the United States.

About Abelian Partners

Abelian Partners (www.abelianpartners.com) was created by former bank executives to provide practitioner consulting solutions to financial institutions. Abelian's principals embrace both the experience gained from over 30 years in the industry as well as the changing business models of today's gig economy in order to deliver a new face to consulting. Abelian leverages its lean partnership method by adding specialized contract consultants alongside the partners' expertise when advising on projects at banks and insurance companies.

Abelian Partners

