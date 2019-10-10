Abercrombie & Fitch Co. continues to make shopping so much smoother with Klarna

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co., a leading global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and children through three renowned brands, and Klarna today announced A&F Co. customers in the U.S. will now have access to Klarna's Pay in 4 service when shopping online. This enables customers across A&F Co.'s brands - Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister Co. - to pay in four installments bi-weekly.

This alternative payment method provides shoppers with greater choice and flexibility in how they pay online, and ultimately, increases purchase power. With Klarna's innovative payment services and A&F Co.'s quality attire, shoppers never need to miss out on the latest collections and have the freedom to control when and how they pay for their purchases.

The expansion of this partnership to the U.S. comes after A&F Co. saw success with Klarna's Buy Now, Pay Later service among its customers in Germany, giving shoppers up to 30 days to pay after their order has been delivered. This evolved partnership with Klarna is part of A&F Co.'s continued investment in its online and digital capabilities, as well as its ongoing focus on enhancing the overall customer experience.

Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, said: "Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a prime example of a global, fashion-forward brand, and with this exciting partnership we aim to create the smoothest shopping experience ever. Klarna is currently serving over 60 million consumers and partnered with 170,000 merchants globally - and so we are excited to help Abercrombie & Fitch Co. deliver a seamless checkout experience in the U.S. and to continue to meet its customers' growing needs.

Matt Weger, CIO at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., added: "Our customers are the center of everything we do, and a forward-thinking approach is crucial when it comes to ensuring our brands evolve with our customers. We are excited to provide an enhanced, seamless checkout experience with expanded payment options through our partnership with Klarna. It hits the mark for what our customers need."

About Klarna

Klarna, the leading global disruptor of payments and banking, and provider of smooth retail services, was founded in Sweden in 2005. Klarna currently holds a post money valuation of $5.5 billion, which ranks Klarna as the largest private fintech in Europe and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna provides merchants with a flexible range of preferred payment alternatives that enable consumers to easily and securely pay when and how they want everywhere - online and in-store. Over 170,000 merchants, including H&M, ASOS, Abercrombie & Fitch, Superdry, Gymshark, Daniel Wellington, Rue21, TOMS, Agent Provocateur, ACNE Studios, Lenovo and many more have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience, that stretches beyond the actual transaction and also allows consumers to take control over their personal finances. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 16 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.

Klarna Products:

Pay in 4 (Live with all brands in the US)

(Live with all brands in the US) Payments are scheduled automatically, with the first payment made at the point of purchase via either a debit or credit card, with the remaining three payments taken bi-weekly to reflect the American salary payout schedule. All purchases are interest and fee free.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids through three renowned brands. For more than 125 years, the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand has outfitted innovators, explorers and entrepreneurs. Today, the brand reflects the updated attitude of modern consumer, while remaining true to its heritage of creating expertly crafted products with an effortless, American style. The Hollister brand epitomizes the liberating and carefree spirit of the endless California summer for the teen market. abercrombie kids creates smart, playful apparel for children ages 5-14, celebrating the wide-eyed wonder of childhood.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. The Company operates more than 850 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com and www.hollisterco.com .

