Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Expands Global Unified Commerce Strategy with Nedap Partnership

GROENLO, The Netherlands, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in item-level inventory visibility, today announced its partnership with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading global omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories based in New Albany, Ohio. The retailer will see Nedap's iD Cloud platform implemented across numerous Abercrombie & Fitch stores in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

Abercrombie & Fitch

Following a successful 15-store pilot, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F Co.) began deploying Nedap's iD Cloud Store solution in June 2025, with full implementation scheduled to be completed later this month. The rollout underscores A&F Co.'s strategic priority to improve omnichannel fulfillment, inventory accuracy and on-shelf product availability.

"Inventory visibility is crucial to serving our customers seamlessly, both digitally and in-store," said Lauren Morr, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "We chose Nedap not only for their innovative and advanced technology, but also because of the dedicated expertise within their iD Cloud community. The partnership enables us to optimize our operations with increased inventory accuracy and visibility."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s deployment of iD Cloud Store streamlines essential store processes, including in-store order fulfillment and inventory replenishment from the back-of-house to the front-of-house, enhancing overall productivity. By successfully scaling the software in such a short timeframe, this new strategy will advance omnichannel performance and position Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for long-term success with increased inventory visibility.

"Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s transformation through the years has been remarkable, and their renewed strength as a business is a testament to bold decisions and clear strategy," said Bruno Bakker, director of iD Cloud North America at Nedap. "With iD Cloud, they are now taking the next leap forward, elevating their already strong omnichannel capabilities to an entirely new level. Together, we are building a future-proof retail foundation where real-time inventory visibility fuels efficiency, customer satisfaction, and growth worldwide."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates iconic brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, Gilly Hicks and YPB, all known for offering products of quality and comfort that support its global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are.

How Nedap impacts retail

Nedap is the global leader in item-level inventory visibility for retail, with over 20,000 stores contracted to its iD Cloud platform. Nedap helps retailers achieve perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses. iD Cloud simplifies multi-store retail and supply chain management using RFID technology and gives retailers real-time item-level insights into their stock levels and the exact location of each item. Using these real-time insights, retailers can be more agile, offer customers a better omnichannel shopping experience, and increase sales.

About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.

Nedap has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.

The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 810 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites abercrombie.com, abercrombiekids.com and hollisterco.com.

For more information,

please contact:

Ilse Protsman

Marketing Communication Manager

Nedap

www.linkedin.com/in/ilse-protsman/

[email protected]

www.nedap-retail.com

SOURCE Nedap Inc.