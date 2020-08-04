Aberdeen Advisors LLC Announces the Launch of Aberdeen Labs LLC, a Value-Add Technology Investment Firm Whose Mission is to Bring Innovation to Market

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Advisors LLC ("Aberdeen Advisors") today announces the launch of its venture arm Aberdeen Labs LLC ("Aberdeen Labs"), a value-add technology investment platform whose mission is to bring innovation to market. Aberdeen Labs creates long-term partnerships to build and grow high potential start-ups.

By leveraging technology, advisory services, and/or capital as a form of investment, Aberdeen Labs offers several models to startups. As an operating partner, Aberdeen Labs takes a small equity stake in the startup in exchange for technology and operational services. As an advisor, Aberdeen Labs issues options for business and technology guidance to startups which can be redeemed in exchange for advisory shares. As a capital investor, Aberdeen Labs takes an equity stake in portfolio companies that need a capital infusion to scale. "By exchanging advisory and operational services for equity in these companies, we align the incentives of both parties to work towards a common goal," says co-founder Kavir Naik.

The team at Aberdeen Labs has spent decades working with larger organizations, and applies their learnings to help founders make decisions that will enable future growth. "Operational and technology decisions can have critical implications to enabling (or limiting) a small company's growth. We bring years of experience working with a variety of companies, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises, helping them navigate tradeoffs to ensure their model is scalable," says co-founder David Wise.

About Aberdeen Labs

Aberdeen Labs is a value-add technology investment firm whose mission is to bring innovation to market. Aberdeen Labs was founded by a team of former management consultants and technologists with years of experience helping some of the biggest companies solve their most complex technology issues. Aberdeen Labs is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Advisors LLC, a global services company with headquarters in Chicago and satellite offices in Hyderabad, India.

About Aberdeen Advisors

Aberdeen Advisors is a global services company with headquarters in Chicago and satellite offices in Hyderabad, India. Specialties include, but are not limited to, custom software development, digital transformation, and digital strategy development.

