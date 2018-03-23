Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

Period NAV Total Return % Market Price Total Return %

Cumulative Annualized Cumulative Annualized Since Inception (April 1986) 1,065.3 8.0 946.8 7.7 10-years 60.7 4.9 58.7 4.7 5-years 3.0 0.6 -9.5 -2.0 3-years 10.9 3.5 10.5 3.4 1-year 5.3 3.9

The Fund's returns, which are denominated in U.S. dollars, are affected by the performance of the U.S. dollar against the various currencies listed below.

As of February 28, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:



Currency Exposure % Geographic Exposure % Australia 31.5 29.8 Supranational - 4.6 United States* 37.9 1.8 United Kingdom - 1.5 Norway - 0.5 Germany - 2.5 Netherlands - 0.5 United Arab Emirates - 1.1 Kuwait - 0.4 Saudi Arabia - 0.5 South Korea 3.3 4.4 Philippines 0.9 2.5 Malaysia 1.6 3.9 Mongolia - 0.1 Singapore 2.3 2.8 Thailand 2.1 2.4 Hong Kong - 2.6 Indonesia 7.6 10.2 China 1.9 14.0 India 9.5 12.5 Sri Lanka 1.4 1.4

* Of which 36.7% invested in US$ denominated bonds issued by foreign issuers.

As of February 28, 2018, the top ten holdings of the portfolio based on total assets were as follows:

Holding Coupon / Maturity (%) Australia Government Bond 5.50%, 04/21/2023 3.8 Australia Government Bond 3.25%, 06/21/2039 3.5 Indonesia Government Bond 7.50%, 05/15/2038 2.6 Queensland Treasury Corporation 5.50%, 06/21/2021 2.3 Australia Government Bond 3.75%, 04/21/2037 2.2 Queensland Treasury Corporation 6.25%, 06/14/2019 2.0 Australia Government Bond 2.75%, 11/21/2028 1.9 India Government Bond 8.30%, 07/02/2040 1.4 India Government Bond 7.73%, 12/19/2034 1.3 Indonesia Government Bond 8.75%, 05/15/2031 1.3 TOTAL

22.3

As of February 28, 2018 the holdings of the portfolio represented approximately 49.0% sovereign and state government securities, 44.4% corporates, 4.7% supranationals and 1.9% cash.

As of February 28, 2018, the Fund's net assets, including US$600 million in leverage, amounted to US$1,939.8 million with a net asset value per share of US$5.31.

As of February 28, 2018, 46.4% of the portfolio was invested in securities where either the issue or the issuer was rated "A" or better by multiple rating agencies. The credit quality and maturity breakdown of the portfolio was as follows:

AAA/Aaa AA/Aa A BBB/Baa BB/Ba B NR 26.8 10.5 9.1 19.5 4.3 4.2 25.6

Maturity (%) <3 Years 3-5 Years 5-10 Years >>10 Years 19.9 21.6 34.2 24.3

As of February 28, 2018, the average maturity of the portfolio was 9.3 years.

The Fund utilizes various forms of leverage as detailed in the Fund's most recent annual reports to shareholders. The outstanding balance of all leverage as of February 28, 2018 is US$600,000,000, which represents no change from the previous month.

As of February 28, 2018, the Fund's leverage consists of US$50 million in 10-year privately issued mandatorily redeemable preferred stock, US$100 million in 7-year privately placed senior secured notes, US$100 million in 10-year privately placed senior secured notes, US$ 50 million in 15-year privately placed senior secured notes, US$100 million in a 4-year term loan, US$100 million in a 15- privately placed senior secured notes, and US$100 million in a 3-year syndicated revolving credit facility, of which US$100 million is drawn.

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager"), Aberdeen Asset Management Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the "Sub-Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Manager, Investment Adviser, Sub-Adviser and Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date April 25, 1986.

