As of the record date, February 5, 2018, the Fund had outstanding 252,130,824 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 shares of preferred stock. 86.9% of outstanding common stock were voted and 100.0% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Martin J. Gilbert 200,305,524 17,253,804 3,298,875

To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld William J. Potter 2,000,000 0 0

Directors whose term of office continued beyond the meeting are as follows: P. Gerald Malone, Peter D. Sacks and Neville J. Miles.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenfax.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-asia-pacific-income-fund-inc-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300622019.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc.