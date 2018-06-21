Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of 05/31/18 (%) Annualized as of 05/31/18 (%)

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception NAV 1.5 -0.7 -1.3 11.0 5.6 3.0 1.6 7.4 Market Price 0.5 -2.6 -2.9 9.8 7.0 1.2 0.7 7.3 S&P/ASX 200 1.3 -1.9 -2.3 11.4 5.5 3.7 2.8 n/a¹

1 There is no since inception figure for the S&P/ASX 200 Index because the inception date of the Index is April 3, 2000.

The Fund's returns, which are denominated in U.S. dollars, are affected by the performance of the U.S. dollar against the Australian dollar.

On May 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$142.7 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$6.27.

As of May 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Financials 33.8 Materials 16.7 Health Care 15.5 Energy 6.8 Industrials 6.5 Utilities 6.1 Consumer Staples 4.1 Telecommunications 3.4 Information Technology 2.0 Other Assets in Excess of Liabilities 5.1

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of May 31, 2018, representing 56.6% of total assets, were:

Stock Percent of Total Assets BHP Billiton PLC 7.5 CSL Ltd. 7.3 ASX Ltd. 6.6 Westpac Banking Corporation 6.4 Rio Tinto PLC 6.0 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 5.6 Australia & New Zealand Banking Group 5.5 Cochlear Ltd. 4.5 Woodside Petroleum Ltd. 3.8 ResMed Inc. 3.4

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. All reasonable care has been taken to ensure accuracy. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Investment Manager, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Manager is a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date December 12, 1985.

