Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

The Fund's total returns for various periods through January 31, 2019 are provided below. (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees):



Cumulative as of 01/31/19 (%) Annualized as of 01/31/19 (%)

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since

Inception NAV 6.9 4.0 6.9 -8.8 9.7 3.5 9.3 7.1 Market Price 11.2 5.1 11.2 -12.5 12.9 1.9 8.4 6.9 S&P/ASX 200 7.6 4.4 7.6 -8.7 11.2 3.3 11.5 n/a¹

The Fund's returns, which are denominated in U.S. dollars, are affected by the performance of the U.S. dollar against the Australian dollar.

On January 31, 2019, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$126.8 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$5.57.

As of January 31, 2019, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Financials 33.1 Health Care 16.9 Materials 14.5 Industrials 8.1 Energy 6.3 Consumer Staples 5.3 Telecommunication Services 5.1 Utilities 3.5 Information Technology 2.6 Consumer Discretionary 1.1 Other Assets in Excess of Liabilities 3.5

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of January 31, 2019, representing 56.4% of total assets, were:

Stock Percent of Total Assets CSL Ltd. 7.6 BHP Billiton PLC 7.6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 7.2 ASX Ltd. 5.7 Australia & New Zealand Banking Group 5.4 Cochlear Ltd. 5.0 Westpac Banking Corporation 5.0 Woodside Petroleum Ltd. 4.6 Rio Tinto PLC 4.5 Auckland International Airport 3.8

Important Information

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, its investment adviser, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. Aberdeen is a U.S. registered service mark of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, its affiliates and subsidiaries. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date December 12, 1985.

1 There is no since inception figure for the S&P/ASX 200 Index because the inception date of the Index is April 3, 2000.

