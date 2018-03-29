Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld William J. Potter 18,781,298 678,813 403,791 Hugh Young 17,138,859 2,311,801 413,242

Directors whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: P. Gerald Malone, Neville J. Miles, Peter D. Sacks and Moritz Sell.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com.

aberdeeniaf.com

