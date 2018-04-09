Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution

This distribution is being made prior to the upcoming Reorganization as described in the Fund's recent proxy for the shareholder meeting held on January 26, 2018. This distribution relates to realized gains and income from fiscal year 2017.

In January 2019, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2018 calendar year.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "CH".

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

