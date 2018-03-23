Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of 02/28/18 Annualized as of 02/28/18

1

Month 3

Month YTD 1

Year 3

Years 5

Years 10

Years Since

Inception NAV -2.6 17.6 2.1 35.2 13.3 -0.9 3.3 11.8 Market Price -3.3 17.1 2.2 45.3 12.8 -2.8 2.7 11.2 MSCI Chile Index -3.8 19.6 3.3 37.4 12.2 -1.4 4.0 n/a1

On February 28, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$94.0 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$10.04.

As of February 28, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Consumer Staples 22.6 Financials 18.1 Utilities 14.4 Consumer Discretionary 13.6 Real Estate 7.7 Industrials 6.8 Materials 5.1 Energy 4.4 Information Technology 2.4 Telecommunications 2.3 Cash 2.5

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of February 28, 2018, representing 62.9% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets S.A.C.I. Falabella 11.0 Banco Santander Chile 9.9 Parque Arauco 7.7 Enel Americas 5.9 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 5.1 Banco de Chile 4.9 Cencosud SA 4.8 Vina Concha y Toro 4.7 Cia Cervecerias Unidas 4.5 Empresas Copec 4.4

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Adviser and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date September 27, 1989.

1 There is no since inception figure for the MSCI Chile Index because the inception date of the Index is January 1, 2001. The inception date of the Fund is September 27, 1989.

