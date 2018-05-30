Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Portfolio Holdings

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: AEF), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its portfolio holdings as of May 25, 2018.

The Fund is the consolidated entity resulting from the reorganizations of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. ("ABE"), Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. ("ISL"), Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. ("IF"), Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. ("LAQ"), Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. ("SGF"), Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. ("GCH") and The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. ("GRR") into the Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. ("CH").  Effective April 30, 2018, the consolidated fund was renamed and now trades on the NYSE American Exchange under the ticker symbol "AEF."

The information provided details the portfolio composition following the preliminary realignment in the first month of trading under the new equity income strategy.  The Fund follows a multi-cap emerging markets equity income investment strategy that may utilize leverage[1] and seeks to provide both current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging market equity securities.   

As of May 25, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

SECURITY NAME

SHARES

CURRENCY CODE

BASE MARKET VALUE

AS A % of MARKET VALUE

TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD

1,038,100

HKD

53,784,681

6.45%

CHINA MOBILE LTD

2,697,200

HKD

24,729,793

2.96%

SAIC MOTOR CORP LTD A

3,999,936

CNY

21,637,978

2.59%

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS PREF

548,800

KRW

21,221,974

2.54%

SAMSUNG ELECTRO REGS GDR PFD

21,900

USD

21,133,500

2.53%

VALE SA SP ADR

1,435,595

USD

20,141,398

2.41%

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFAC

2,616,000

TWD

19,976,908

2.39%

CHINA RESOURCES LAND LTD

5,309,500

HKD

19,658,636

2.36%

TAIWAN MOBILE CO LTD

5,016,000

TWD

18,350,296

2.20%

FIRSTRAND LTD

3,422,200

ZAR

16,810,411

2.01%

ITC LTD

3,900,000

INR

15,689,825

1.88%

ITAU UNIBANCO H SPON PRF ADR

1,236,444

USD

15,134,075

1.81%

GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE O

2,534,297

MXN

13,838,572

1.66%

KOMERCNI BANKA AS

338,300

CZK

13,717,827

1.64%

LUKOIL PJSC SPON ADR

193,400

USD

13,100,916

1.57%

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO H

1,299,000

HKD

12,836,488

1.54%

BANK PEKAO SA

413,000

PLN

12,661,090

1.52%

HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD

5,419,000

HKD

12,623,362

1.51%

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO CEN ADR

310,357

USD

12,588,080

1.51%

AMBEV SA

2,248,700

BRL

12,360,278

1.48%

ITAUSA INVESTIMENTOS ITAU PR

3,837,200

BRL

12,313,942

1.48%

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR SP ADR

308,300

USD

12,116,190

1.45%

HONG KONG EXCHANGES + CLEAR

359,927

HKD

11,899,248

1.43%

SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC

3,345,100

RUB

11,809,685

1.42%

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE

420,000

INR

11,272,474

1.35%

BHP BILLITON PLC

484,300

ZAR

10,890,951

1.31%

KIMBERLY CLARK DE MEXICO A

6,174,700

MXN

10,466,743

1.25%

TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA PER

41,797,800

IDR

10,440,671

1.25%

BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ADR

304,890

USD

10,183,326

1.22%

AIA GROUP LTD

1,133,000

HKD

10,147,107

1.22%

TATA CONSULTANCY SVCS LTD

190,000

INR

10,056,270

1.21%

MTN GROUP LTD

1,089,700

ZAR

9,944,818

1.19%

JSE LTD

659,876

ZAR

9,925,547

1.19%

TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD

1,468,500

ZAR

9,894,429

1.19%

ENEL CHILE SA ADR

1,709,600

USD

9,676,336

1.16%

LAND + HOUSES PUB CO FOR REG

26,860,400

THB

9,594,503

1.15%

INFOSYS LTD SP ADR

518,300

USD

9,495,256

1.14%

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD

400,000

INR

9,319,376

1.12%

YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC

229,500

USD

8,897,715

1.07%

INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA

6,747,700

IDR

8,788,170

1.05%

SAFARICOM PLC

30,565,000

KES

8,767,521

1.05%

BHARTI INFRATEL LTD

1,800,000

INR

8,380,564

1.00%

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

854,041

HKD

8,323,223

1.00%

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL A

1,360,077

CNY

8,213,691

0.98%

HERO MOTOCORP LTD

155,000

INR

8,086,653

0.97%

WALMART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV

3,112,500

MXN

8,034,927

0.96%

JERONIMO MARTINS

490,200

EUR

7,995,406

0.96%

BANCO BRADESCO S.A.

1,058,500

BRL

7,965,373

0.95%

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE FOR RG

1,295,900

THB

7,897,620

0.95%

HANA MICROELECTRONICS FOREIG

7,209,700

THB

7,826,792

0.94%

ULTRAPAR PARTICPAC SPON ADR

574,400

USD

7,656,752

0.92%

TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI

3,801,400

TRY

7,464,387

0.89%

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LTD

28,115,000

HKD

7,325,456

0.88%

ENERJISA ENERJI AS

5,198,400

TRY

7,116,192

0.85%

GRASIM INDUSTRIES REG S GDR

401,300

USD

6,099,760

0.73%

BANCO BRADESCO ADR

727,650

USD

6,039,495

0.72%

TELEFONICA BRASIL S.A.

528,500

BRL

6,008,793

0.72%

SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL FOR

796,699

THB

5,962,978

0.71%

M P EVANS GROUP PLC

567,527

GBP

5,818,163

0.70%

AMBUJA CEMENT REG S GDR

1,782,700

USD

5,562,024

0.67%

HDFC BANK LTD ADR

54,500

USD

5,283,230

0.63%

PARQUE ARAUCO S.A.

1,762,766

CLP

5,189,583

0.62%

CIMSA CIMENTO SANAYI VE TIC

1,995,784

TRY

4,829,402

0.58%

AMBEV SA ADR

835,100

USD

4,551,295

0.55%

BRD GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE

1,329,200

RON

4,387,684

0.53%

EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS LTD

8,766,100

KES

4,201,145

0.50%

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS

48,479,275

5.81%

OTHER SECURITIES UNDER .5% MARKET VALUE

31,718,002

3.80%

As previously announced, the Fund commenced a tender offer, which together with a special distribution of capital gains, aggregates to approximately 41% of the  assets as of April 27, 2018.  The tender offer and special distribution could result in further changes to the composition noted above.

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable.  However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy.  Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.  The Investment Adviser and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. 

If you wish to receive this press release electronically, please contact: InvestorRelations@aberdeen-asset.com

aberdeenaef.com

[1] Leverage is not currently used.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-emerging-markets-equity-income-fund-inc-announces-portfolio-holdings-300656890.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.

