Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Portfolio Holdings

The Fund is the consolidated entity resulting from the reorganizations of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. ("ABE"), Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. ("ISL"), Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. ("IF"), Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. ("LAQ"), Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. ("SGF"), Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. ("GCH") and The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. ("GRR") into the Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. ("CH"). Effective April 30, 2018, the consolidated fund was renamed and now trades on the NYSE American Exchange under the ticker symbol "AEF."

The information provided details the portfolio composition following the preliminary realignment in the first month of trading under the new equity income strategy. The Fund follows a multi-cap emerging markets equity income investment strategy that may utilize leverage[1] and seeks to provide both current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in emerging market equity securities.

As of May 25, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

SECURITY NAME SHARES CURRENCY CODE BASE MARKET VALUE AS A % of MARKET VALUE TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1,038,100 HKD 53,784,681 6.45% CHINA MOBILE LTD 2,697,200 HKD 24,729,793 2.96% SAIC MOTOR CORP LTD A 3,999,936 CNY 21,637,978 2.59% SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS PREF 548,800 KRW 21,221,974 2.54% SAMSUNG ELECTRO REGS GDR PFD 21,900 USD 21,133,500 2.53% VALE SA SP ADR 1,435,595 USD 20,141,398 2.41% TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFAC 2,616,000 TWD 19,976,908 2.39% CHINA RESOURCES LAND LTD 5,309,500 HKD 19,658,636 2.36% TAIWAN MOBILE CO LTD 5,016,000 TWD 18,350,296 2.20% FIRSTRAND LTD 3,422,200 ZAR 16,810,411 2.01% ITC LTD 3,900,000 INR 15,689,825 1.88% ITAU UNIBANCO H SPON PRF ADR 1,236,444 USD 15,134,075 1.81% GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE O 2,534,297 MXN 13,838,572 1.66% KOMERCNI BANKA AS 338,300 CZK 13,717,827 1.64% LUKOIL PJSC SPON ADR 193,400 USD 13,100,916 1.57% PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO H 1,299,000 HKD 12,836,488 1.54% BANK PEKAO SA 413,000 PLN 12,661,090 1.52% HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LTD 5,419,000 HKD 12,623,362 1.51% GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO CEN ADR 310,357 USD 12,588,080 1.51% AMBEV SA 2,248,700 BRL 12,360,278 1.48% ITAUSA INVESTIMENTOS ITAU PR 3,837,200 BRL 12,313,942 1.48% TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR SP ADR 308,300 USD 12,116,190 1.45% HONG KONG EXCHANGES + CLEAR 359,927 HKD 11,899,248 1.43% SBERBANK OF RUSSIA PJSC 3,345,100 RUB 11,809,685 1.42% HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE 420,000 INR 11,272,474 1.35% BHP BILLITON PLC 484,300 ZAR 10,890,951 1.31% KIMBERLY CLARK DE MEXICO A 6,174,700 MXN 10,466,743 1.25% TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA PER 41,797,800 IDR 10,440,671 1.25% BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ADR 304,890 USD 10,183,326 1.22% AIA GROUP LTD 1,133,000 HKD 10,147,107 1.22% TATA CONSULTANCY SVCS LTD 190,000 INR 10,056,270 1.21% MTN GROUP LTD 1,089,700 ZAR 9,944,818 1.19% JSE LTD 659,876 ZAR 9,925,547 1.19% TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD 1,468,500 ZAR 9,894,429 1.19% ENEL CHILE SA ADR 1,709,600 USD 9,676,336 1.16% LAND + HOUSES PUB CO FOR REG 26,860,400 THB 9,594,503 1.15% INFOSYS LTD SP ADR 518,300 USD 9,495,256 1.14% HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD 400,000 INR 9,319,376 1.12% YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC 229,500 USD 8,897,715 1.07% INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA 6,747,700 IDR 8,788,170 1.05% SAFARICOM PLC 30,565,000 KES 8,767,521 1.05% BHARTI INFRATEL LTD 1,800,000 INR 8,380,564 1.00% HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 854,041 HKD 8,323,223 1.00% HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL A 1,360,077 CNY 8,213,691 0.98% HERO MOTOCORP LTD 155,000 INR 8,086,653 0.97% WALMART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV 3,112,500 MXN 8,034,927 0.96% JERONIMO MARTINS 490,200 EUR 7,995,406 0.96% BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 1,058,500 BRL 7,965,373 0.95% ADVANCED INFO SERVICE FOR RG 1,295,900 THB 7,897,620 0.95% HANA MICROELECTRONICS FOREIG 7,209,700 THB 7,826,792 0.94% ULTRAPAR PARTICPAC SPON ADR 574,400 USD 7,656,752 0.92% TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI 3,801,400 TRY 7,464,387 0.89% PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING LTD 28,115,000 HKD 7,325,456 0.88% ENERJISA ENERJI AS 5,198,400 TRY 7,116,192 0.85% GRASIM INDUSTRIES REG S GDR 401,300 USD 6,099,760 0.73% BANCO BRADESCO ADR 727,650 USD 6,039,495 0.72% TELEFONICA BRASIL S.A. 528,500 BRL 6,008,793 0.72% SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL FOR 796,699 THB 5,962,978 0.71% M P EVANS GROUP PLC 567,527 GBP 5,818,163 0.70% AMBUJA CEMENT REG S GDR 1,782,700 USD 5,562,024 0.67% HDFC BANK LTD ADR 54,500 USD 5,283,230 0.63% PARQUE ARAUCO S.A. 1,762,766 CLP 5,189,583 0.62% CIMSA CIMENTO SANAYI VE TIC 1,995,784 TRY 4,829,402 0.58% AMBEV SA ADR 835,100 USD 4,551,295 0.55% BRD GROUPE SOCIETE GENERALE 1,329,200 RON 4,387,684 0.53% EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8,766,100 KES 4,201,145 0.50% CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS



48,479,275 5.81% OTHER SECURITIES UNDER .5% MARKET VALUE



31,718,002 3.80%

As previously announced, the Fund commenced a tender offer, which together with a special distribution of capital gains, aggregates to approximately 41% of the assets as of April 27, 2018. The tender offer and special distribution could result in further changes to the composition noted above.

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Adviser and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.

[1] Leverage is not currently used.

