Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: AEF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end equity fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.0437 per share on September 30, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of September 21, 2020 (ex-dividend date September 18, 2020).

As announced on December 10, 2019, consistent with the Fund's policy to pay distributions quarterly, comprised of net investment income generated by dividends paid from the Fund's underlying securities, the Board determined the annualized distribution rate for the 2020 calendar year to 2.5%, payable quarterly, commencing with the March 2020 distribution. The determination was based on the Fund's estimated dividend income over the period, net of taxes and expenses, and is subject to ongoing review by the Board.

In January 2021, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2020 calendar year.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "AEF."

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

