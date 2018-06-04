Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Record Date And Payable Date For Special Capital Gains Distribution

This special distribution is 9.1% of the Fund's net assets (as of April 27, 2018) which, in combination with the previously announced tender offer, will represent an aggregate distribution of approximately 41.1% of the consolidated Fund assets as of the reorganization closing date of April 27, 2018. Record date shareholders who tender their shares in the tender offer, as well as shareholders who do not tender, will be entitled to receive the distribution.

This special distribution follows the consolidation of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. ("ABE"), Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. ("ISL"), Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. ("IF"), Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. ("LAQ"), Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. ("SGF"), Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. ("GCH") and The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. ("GRR") into Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. ("CH"), which closed on April 27, 2018. Effective April 30, 2018, the consolidated fund was renamed and trades on the NYSE American Exchange under the ticker symbol "AEF."

In January 2019, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2018 calendar year.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Important Information

This press release may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue" or other similar words. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Fund's current plans and expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning such risks and uncertainties are contained in the Fund's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

International investing entails special risk considerations, including currency fluctuations, lower liquidity, economic and political risks, and difference in accounting methods.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd., Aberdeen Asset Capital Management, LLC, Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd., and Standard Life Investments (USA) Ltd.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact InvestorRelations@aberdeen-asset.com

aberdeenaef.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-emerging-markets-equity-income-fund-inc-announces-record-date-and-payable-date-for-special-capital-gains-distribution-300659366.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.