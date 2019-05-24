Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.(1) announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.1 (the "Fund") (NYSE American: AEF), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of April 30, 2019.

The Fund's total returns for various periods through April 30, 2019 are provided below. (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees):



Cumulative as of 04/30/19 Annualized as of 04/30/19

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception NAV 2.1 3.4 12.8 -0.1 10.9 0.7 7.4 9.2 Market Price 2.8 5.2 18.3 -2.9 11.6 0.5 7.1 8.7 MSCI Emerging Markets² 2.1 3.2 12.3 -4.7 11.7 4.4 7.9 7.9 MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America³ 0.5 -5.7 8.4 -4.8 9.5 -0.4 3.9 9.6 Custom AEF Emerging Markets Index4 2.1 3.2 12.3 -4.7 10.1 -0.1 4.1 9.6

1 Prior to April 30, 2018, the Fund was named Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (the "Acquiring Fund"). Seven closed-end equity funds managed by Aberdeen entities reorganized into the Acquiring Fund on April 30, 2018. Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. is the performance and accounting survivor for the Fund. Performance information for periods prior to April 30, 2018 will not reflect the current investment strategy. 2 Effective April 30, 2018, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index became the Fund's benchmark index in connection with the change to the Fund's investment objective and strategy. 3 For the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index benchmark, the returns provided for since inception are based on month-end level valuations as of October 31, 1991. 4 The Custom Index reflects the returns of the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index for periods prior to April 27, 2018 and the returns of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index for periods subsequent to April 30, 2018. The indices and time periods for the Custom Index align with the strategies utilized and benchmark for the Fund during the same time periods.

On April 30, 2019, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$542.6 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$8.27.

As of April 30, 2019, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Financials 25.0 Communication Services 17.6 Information Technology 16.1 Consumer Staples 10.6 Materials 7.9 Real Estate 6.6 Consumer Discretionary 6.5 Industrials 3.7 Energy 3.4 Utilities 1.8 Cash 0.8

Country Geographic Exposure % China 18.0 India 11.2 Brazil 8.8 Hong Kong 8.5 Taiwan 7.7 South Korea 6.3 Thailand 5.9 South Africa 5.2 Mexico 5.1 Russia 4.6 Indonesia 3.6 Poland 2.6 Chile 2.4 United Kingdom 2.2 Kenya 1.8 Czech Republic 1.5 Romania 1.1 Turkey 1.1 Malaysia 1.0 Argentina 0.9 United States 0.2 Israel 0.1

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of April 30, 2019, representing 32.0% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets Tencent Holdings Ltd. 6.1 Samsung Electronics 4.6 Taiwan Semiconductor 4.3 China Mobile 2.8 China Resources Land 2.8 Investimentos ITAU 2.5 ITC Ltd. 2.4 Ping An Insurance Group 2.2 Taiwan Mobile 2.1 Infosys 2.1

Important Information

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, its investment adviser, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. Aberdeen is a U.S. registered service mark of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, its affiliates and subsidiaries. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date October 30, 1991.

