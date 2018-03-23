Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc.(1) Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of

02/28/18 Annualized as of 02/28/18

1

Month 3

Month YTD 1

Year 3

Years 5

Years 10

Years Since

Inception NAV -2.9 6.4 2.4 18.6 4.5 1.2 0.8 6.8 Market Price -3.8 7.2 3.8 26.7 5.0 1.5 1.0 6.4 MSCI Emerging Markets

Small Cap -4.1 5.3 1.5 23.7 8.0 5.2 4.1 n/a³

On February 28, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$156.2 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$16.47.

As of February 28, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Industrials 15.1 Consumer Discretionary 14.1 Materials 13.8 Consumer Staples 13.2 Financials 11.0 Real Estate 10.4 Information Technology 9.8 Health Care 7.5 Cash 5.2

Portfolio Composition Geographic Exposure % India 15.2 Brazil 9.0 Turkey 7.8 China 7.3 Indonesia 6.9 South Africa 6.3 United States 6.1 Thailand 5.8 Mexico 4.4 Hong Kong 3.8 South Korea 3.5 Chile 3.5 Netherlands 2.7 Taiwan 2.2 Philippines 2.2 Malaysia 2.0 Poland 2.0 Sri Lanka 1.7 Romania 1.7 Nigeria 1.5 Kenya 1.0 Egypt 1.0 Russia 0.9 Argentina 0.7 United Kingdom 0.6 Israel 0.3 Luxembourg 0.1

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of February 28, 2018, representing 33.4% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets JSE Ltd. 4.4 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 4.4 Cimsa 4.0 Pacific Basin Shipping 3.8 Parque Arauco 3.5 Godrej Consumer Products 2.8 ACE Hardware Indonesia 2.8 ASM International 2.7 Siam City Cement 2.5 Ramco Cements Ltd. 2.5

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Adviser and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date June 17, 1992.



¹ The Fund changed its name, benchmark, investment objective and strategy effective March 15, 2013. Performance information for periods prior to March 15, 2013 does not reflect the current investment strategy. The MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index is the Fund's benchmark. Please refer to the Fund's January 14, 2013 proxy statement at aberdeenABE.com for additional information.

² The Fund's ticker symbol changed from ETF to ABE at market close on July 31, 2015.

³ There is no since inception figure for the MSCI EM Small Cap Index because the inception date of the Index is June 1, 2007. The inception date of the Fund is June 17, 1992.

