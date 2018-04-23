Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc.(1) Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of 03/31/18 Annualized as of 03/31/18

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception NAV -2.6 -0.2 -0.2 12.2 4.9 1.0 0.8 6.6 Market Price -1.9 1.8 1.8 15.1 6.4 1.5 1.4 6.3 MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap -1.3 0.2 0.2 19.0 7.5 4.9 4.7 n/a2

On March 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$152.1 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$16.04.

As of March 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Financials 24.5 Information Technology 20.8 Materials 13.7 Industrials 10.3 Consumer Staples 9.1 Real Estate 6.4 Consumer Discretionary 4.8 Telecommunications 3.5 Health Care 2.0 Energy 1.9 Cash 3.2

Portfolio Composition Geographic

Exposure % China 14.8 South Africa 13.0 India 10.7 Turkey 8.3 Thailand 7.0 Indonesia 6.8 Mexico 6.4 Luxembourg 4.7 United States 4.3 Poland 4.1 Hong Kong 3.7 South Korea 3.5 Netherlands 2.8 Brazil 2.2 Taiwan 2.0 Russia 1.9 Chile 1.9 United Kingdom 0.8 Argentina 0.7 Israel 0.3

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of March 31, 2018, representing 37.1% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF 4.7 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 4.6 Cimsa 4.5 JSE Ltd. 4.2 Pacific Basin Shipping 3.7 Tencent Holdings Ltd. 3.6 Samsung Electronics 3.5 ACE Hardware Indonesia 2.9 ASM International 2.8 HDFC Bank 2.7

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Adviser and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date June 17, 1992.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

1 The Fund changed its name, benchmark, investment objective and strategy effective March 15, 2013. Performance information for periods prior to March 15, 2013 does not reflect the current investment strategy. The MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index is the Fund's benchmark. Please refer to the Fund's January 14, 2013 proxy statement at aberdeenABE.com for additional information.

2 There is no since inception figure for the MSCI EM Small Cap Index because the inception date of the Index is June 1, 2007. The inception date of the Fund is June 17, 1992.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-emerging-markets-smaller-company-opportunities-fund-inc1-announces-performance-data-and-portfolio-composition-300634786.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aberdeenabe.com

