Proposals by shareholders of a Fund intended to be presented at the Fund's September 19, 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders must be received by the Fund (addressed to the respective Fund, 1735 Market Street, 32nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103) for inclusion in the Fund's proxy statement relating to that meeting no later than Monday, July 2, 2018. Any shareholder of a Fund who desires to bring a proposal for consideration at the Fund's September 19, 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders without including such proposal in the Fund's proxy statement must deliver written notice thereof to the Secretary of the Fund (addressed to the respective Fund, 1735 Market Street, 32nd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103) no later than Monday, July 2, 2018.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective(s).

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

a berdeenagd.com

a berdeenawp.com

a berdeenaod.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-dynamic-dividend-fund-aberdeen-global-premier-properties-fund-and-aberdeen-total-dynamic-dividend-fund-announce-2018-annual-general-shareholder-meeting-date-300669767.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund; Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund; Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund