Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FCO) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on March 29, 2018. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors.
As of the record date, February 5, 2018, the Fund had outstanding 8,724,789 shares of common stock. 86.5% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:
To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
William J. Potter
7,213,222
290,593
43,503
Peter D Sacks
7,203,552
292,459
51,306
Directors whose term of office continued beyond the meeting are as follows: Martin J. Gilbert, P. Gerald Malone and Neville J. Miles.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.
