The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:



Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld William J. Potter 7,213,222 290,593 43,503 Peter D Sacks 7,203,552 292,459 51,306

Directors whose term of office continued beyond the meeting are as follows: Martin J. Gilbert, P. Gerald Malone and Neville J. Miles.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenfco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-global-income-fund-inc-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300622018.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc.