Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

The Fund changed its name from Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund to Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund effective May 7, 2018 and continues to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "AWP".

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

