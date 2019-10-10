Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) (the "Fund"), held its Annual Meeting of Shareholder (the "Meeting") on October 9, 2019. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees.

As of the record date, July 19, 2019, there were 85,407,951 outstanding shares of the Fund.

85.08% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Withheld P. Gerald Malone 66,405,341 6,261,731

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Nancy Yao Maasbach, John Sievwright and Martin Gilbert.

