Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of 02/28/18 Annualized as of 02/28/18

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years NAV -3.9 6.6 4.3 29.9 10.6 6.0 1.8 Market Price -2.9 6.0 5.7 42.5 11.9 5.1 2.4 MSCI Golden Dragon -5.1 6.3 4.3 36.4 12.0 11.0 6.1

On February 28, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$126.3 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$14.32.

As of February 28, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Information Technology 20.0 Financials 18.8 Industrials 14.1 Consumer Discretionary 13.9 Real Estate 9.7 Telecommunications 7.7 Consumer Staples 5.1 Health Care 4.9 Energy 3.0 Utilities 1.4 Cash 1.6

Portfolio Composition Geographic Exposure % China 50.4 Hong Kong 38.6 Taiwan 10.5 United States 0.3 United Kingdom 0.1

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of February 28, 2018, representing 42.3% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets Taiwan Semiconductor 6.8 Tencent Holdings Ltd. 5.9 AIA Group 5.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology 4.4 Kweichow Moutai Co. Ltd. 3.5 China International Travel 3.4 China Mobile 3.3 HSBC Holdings 3.3 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 3.2 MTR Corporation 3.0

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Manager and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date July 23, 1992.

