Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of 03/31/18 Annualized as of 03/31/18

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years NAV 0.3 4.6 4.6 24.6 10.5 6.7 2.7 Market Price 0.4 6.1 6.1 28.0 12.0 6.8 3.6 MSCI Golden Dragon -2.2 2.1 2.1 30.5 10.7 11.2 6.5

On March 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$126.6 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$14.36.



As of March 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Financials 15.6 Real Estate 11.3 Consumer Discretionary 10.0 Industrials 9.9 Information Technology 8.4 Health Care 5.3 Telecommunications 4.9 Energy 3.0 Utilities 1.4 Consumer Staples 0.8 Cash 29.4

Portfolio Composition Geographic Exposure % Hong Kong 37.5 China 35.1 United States 27.4

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of March 31, 2018, representing 34.7% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets Tencent Holdings Ltd. 5.7 AIA Group 5.5 China Mobile 3.3 China Pharmaceutical Enterprise and Investment 3.2 HSBC Holdings 3.1 MTR Corporation 3.1 Jardine Strategic 2.9 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing 2.9 Swire Properties 2.6 China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd. 2.4

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Manager and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date July 23, 1992.



