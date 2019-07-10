Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that it will pay a distribution of US $0.12 per share on July 30, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of July 22, 2019 (ex-dividend date July 19, 2019).

In January 2020, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the 2019 calendar year.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The Fund's shares trade on the NYSE under the symbol "ACP".

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, its affiliates and subsidiaries. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

