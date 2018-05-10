Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: ACP) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 10, 2018. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees
As of the record date, March 21, 2018, the Fund had outstanding 13,074,072 shares of common stock. 90.5% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:
To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
John Sievwright
|
11,507,897
|
325,828
Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Nisha Kumar, P. Gerald Malone and Randolph Takian.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.
