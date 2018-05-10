The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 11,507,897 325,828

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Nisha Kumar, P. Gerald Malone and Randolph Takian.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact InvestorRelations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenacp.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aberdeen-income-credit-strategies-fund-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300646633.html

SOURCE Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Related Links

http://aberdeenacp.com

