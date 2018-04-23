Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition



Cumulative as of 03/31/18 Annualized as of 03/31/18

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Since Inception NAV -6.3 -6.4 -6.4 -0.5 -1.5 -5.8 3.4 1.1 Market Price -4.8 -4.6 -4.6 1.9 -0.1 -5.6 3.9 0.8 MSCI Indonesia -7.0 -7.1 -7.1 8.3 2.5 -1.0 5.7 n/a1

1 There is no since inception figure for the MSCI Indonesia Index because the inception date of the Index is

January 1, 2001.

On March 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$73.3 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$7.91.

As of March 31, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Consumer Staples 26.6 Consumer Discretionary 20.5 Financials 19.8 Telecommunications 10.7 Materials 7.5 Energy 5.2 Health Care 4.4 Industrials 3.7 Cash 1.6

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of March 31, 2018, representing 60.8% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets Bank Central Asia TBK PT 12.6 MP Evans Group PLC 8.1 Telekomunikasi Indonesia 7.8 Jardine Cycle and Carriage 6.8 Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa 5.5 Unilever Indonesia 5.2 HM Sampoerna TBK PT 4.3 Mandom Indonesia TBK PT 3.7 ACE Hardware Indonesia 3.5 Bank Permata 3.4

Important Information

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Adviser and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date March 9, 1990.

