ABERDEEN INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES THE LIQUIDATION OF ABRDN BLOOMBERG INDUSTRIAL METALS STRATEGY K-1 FREE ETF: BCIM

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Investments plans to close and liquidate abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (Ticker: BCIM) (the "Fund") as part of an ongoing process to review the products made available to investors in order to concentrate its offering on products that experience greater investor demand.

After the close of business on November 24, 2025, abrdn ETFs will no longer accept creation requests with respect to the Fund shares (the "Shares"). The last day of trading in the Shares on NYSE Arca will be December 3, 2025. Proceeds of the Fund's liquidation will be paid to the shareholders remaining in the Fund on or about December 5, 2025 (the "Liquidation Date").

In anticipation of the Fund's liquidation, when the Fund commences liquidation of its portfolio securities, the Fund may hold cash and securities that may not be consistent with the Fund's investment objective and strategy. During this period, the Fund is likely to incur higher tracking error than is typical for the Fund. In light of the expiration date of certain commodity futures contracts held through the Fund's subsidiary, the Fund anticipates that it will liquidate its portfolio securities on or about November 25, 2025.

Shareholders may sell their Shares on NYSE Arca until market close on December 3, 2025. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. At the time of the Fund's liquidation, Shares will be individually redeemed. For shareholders that still hold Shares after market close on December 3, 2025, Shares will be redeemed for cash automatically in an amount equal to the net asset value as of the close of business on December 5, 2025, which will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss on the redemptions. The Fund may or may not pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with the redemption payments.

About Aberdeen

Aberdeen is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save, and invest for the future. Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors.

Aberdeen manages and administers $709.2 bn USD worth of assets for clients (as of June 30, 2025).

Our strategy is to deliver client-led growth. We are structured around three businesses – Investments, Adviser, and ii (interactive investor) – focused on the changing needs of our clients.

The capabilities in our Investments business are built on the strength of our insight – generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise, and local market knowledge.

Our teams collaborate across regions, asset classes, and specialisms, connecting diverse perspectives and working with clients to identify investment opportunities that suit their needs.

As of June 30, 2025, our Investments business manages $504.1 bn USD on behalf of clients - including insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, independent wealth managers, pension funds, platforms, banks, and family offices.

