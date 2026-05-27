ABERDEEN INVESTMENTS U.S. CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

News provided byAberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds
May 27, 2026, 18:39 ET
PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 27, 2026. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, FAX had outstanding 45,282,628 shares of common and preferred stock. 74.60% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Christian Pittard
|
32,063,200
|
1,142,889
|
574,322
abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, IAF had outstanding 9,582,373 shares of common stock. 77.51% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Radhika Ajmera
|
5,882,894
|
1,544,612
|
0
To consider the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Moritz Sell
|
5,534,253
|
1,701,834
|
191,419
abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, ACP had outstanding 131,070,678 shares of common and preferred stock 81.58% of outstanding common and preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Rahn Porter
|
102,292,747
|
4,629,987
To elect one Preferred Share Director to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Randolph Takian
|
4,788,192
|
155,666
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, AGD had outstanding 26,118,747 shares of common stock. 78.42% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Christian Pittard
|
19,891,324
|
590,763
|
Nancy Yao
|
19,761,337
|
720,750
abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, AOD had outstanding 105,446,495 shares of common stock. 78.15% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Christian Pittard
|
79,912,918
|
2,494,149
|
Nancy Yao
|
79,431,299
|
2,975,767
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, AWP had outstanding 30,629,549 shares of common stock. 68.31% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Christian Pittard
|
20,244,179
|
679,289
|
Nancy Yao
|
20,134,730
|
788,738
Aberdeen India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, IFN had outstanding 42,651,950 shares of common stock. 65.74% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.
To elect two Class II Director to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Nisha Kumar
|
23,997,228
|
3,499,809
|
541,913
|
Luis Rubio
|
22,813,730
|
4,659,580
|
565,640
To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Nancy Yao
|
23,824,038
|
3,636,420
|
578,492
abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. ("AEF")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, there were 40,601,424 outstanding shares of the Fund. 84.49% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect one Class III Director to the Board of Directors:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Votes Abstained
|
Nancy Yao
|
33,551,276.
|
586,176
|
167,694
abrdn Healthcare Investors ("HQH")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, there were 57,192,236 outstanding shares of the Fund. 77.24% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class A Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Christian Pittard
|
42,670,292
|
1,502,754
|
Jeffrey A. Bailey
|
42,589,413
|
1,583,633
abrdn Life Sciences Investors ("HQL")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026 there were 30,408,047 outstanding shares of the Fund. 81.28% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class A Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
C. William Maher
|
23,905,738
|
809,474
|
Kathleen L. Goetz
|
23,853,216
|
861,997
abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund ("THQ")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, there were 41,437,474 outstanding shares of the Fund. 72.47% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class C Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Christian Pittard
|
29,268,581
|
759,412
|
Jeffrey A. Bailey
|
29,291,189
|
736,804
abrdn World Healthcare Fund ("THW")
As of the record date, April 1, 2026, there were 40,344,912 outstanding shares of the Fund 68.79% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.
To elect two Class B Trustees to the Board of Trustees:
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Rose DiMartino
|
26,763,758
|
987,463
|
Todd Reit
|
26,806,605
|
944,616
In the United States, Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
SOURCE Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds
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