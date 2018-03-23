Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American: ISL), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of February 28, 2018.
The Fund's total returns for various periods through February 28, 2018 are provided below. (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees):
|
Cumulative as of
|
Annualized as of 02/28/18
|
1
|
3
|
YTD
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
10
|
Since
|
NAV
|
-5.1
|
1.5
|
-1.1
|
12.5
|
6.9
|
9.1
|
6.1
|
7.5
|
Market
|
-4.5
|
3.4
|
6.0
|
24.2
|
9.9
|
10.5
|
4.3
|
7.1
|
TA-125
|
-5.1
|
3.0
|
-0.3
|
12.7
|
5.2
|
5.9
|
3.3
|
n/a¹
On February 28, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$86.7 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$21.97.
As of February 28, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:
|
Portfolio Composition
|
Percent of
|
Information Technology
|
29.2
|
Financials
|
19.6
|
Materials
|
12.8
|
Health Care
|
12.5
|
Consumer Staples
|
7.0
|
Industrials
|
5.6
|
Telecommunications
|
4.9
|
Real Estate
|
4.7
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
2.4
|
Cash
|
1.3
The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of February 28, 2018, representing 66.6% of net assets, were:
|
Stock
|
Percent of
Net Assets
|
Check Point Software Technologies
|
11.2
|
Frutarom Industries
|
10.0
|
Nice Systems Ltd.
|
8.4
|
Perrigo
|
6.5
|
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
|
5.8
|
Elbit Systems Ltd.
|
5.6
|
Amdocs Ltd.
|
4.8
|
Bank Leumi Le-Israel
|
4.8
|
Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication
|
4.7
|
Bank Hapoalim
|
4.7
Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (the "Investment Adviser"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. The Investment Adviser and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC").
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.
Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date October 29, 1992.
¹ There is no since inception figure for the TA-125 Index because the inception date of the index is January 1, 1999.
