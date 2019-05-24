Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: JEQ), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of April 30, 2019.

The Fund's total returns for various periods through April 30, 2019 are provided below. (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees):



Cumulative as of 04/30/19 Annualized as of 04/30/19

1 Month 3 Month YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10

Years Since

Inception NAV 2.9 5.6 10.5 -10.4 5.2 7.6 8.0 1.9 Market

Price 2.2 4.1 9.7 -14.1 4.7 7.0 8.1 1.4 TOPIX 1.0 2.0 7.9 -8.4 7.4 7.2 7.7 3.1

On April 30, 2019, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$111.3 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$8.30.

As of April 30, 2019, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition Percent of

Net Assets Industrials 20.0 Health Care 15.1 Information Technology 15.0 Consumer Discretionary 13.7 Consumer Staples 12.5 Materials 8.4 Financials 6.5 Communication Services 4.4 Real Estate 1.3 Cash 3.1

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of April 30, 2019, representing 34.6% of net assets, were:

Stock Percent of Net Assets Keyence Corp. 5.0 Shin-Etsu Chemical 3.9 Daikin Industries 3.6 Yamaha Corp. 3.5 Chugai Pharmaceutical 3.5 Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd. 3.5 Pigeon Corp. 3.0 Sysmex Corp 3.0 Japan Exchange Group Inc. 2.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd. 2.9

Important Information

Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, its investment adviser, nor any other person guarantees their accuracy. Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information. Aberdeen is a U.S. registered service mark of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, its affiliates and subsidiaries. In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Ltd.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principle value will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. NAV return data includes investment management fees, custodial charges and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. Returns for periods less than one year are not annualized. Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown. Inception date July 24, 1992.

