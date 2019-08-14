Aberdeen Standard Investments Successfully Integrates and Extends Investor Servicing with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), a leading global asset manager based in the UK, has signed a multi-year contract with SS&C until 2025 for transfer agency services.

SS&C helped ASI successfully consolidate and standardize their investor servicing across the combined Aberdeen and Standard Life global operations. SS&C began working with ASI in 2018 to streamline its end-to-end investor servicing processes and is now expanding ASI's services post-merger. Over the past few months, SS&C has supported ASI's 150,000 plus clients across a range of investments including OEICs, ISAs, life and pensions and investment trusts.

"We are delighted to extend our strategic relationship with SS&C. The execution of the conversion was achieved against a very aggressive timeline and SS&C provided our investors with a high quality of service as well as future proofing our investor servicing," said Mike Tumilty, COO of Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"ASI is a key strategic client for SS&C in the UK and globally. We have exciting times ahead exploring opportunities and evolving our partnership to provide the highest level of service to ASI and its clients," said Nick Wright, CEO of Funds and IT at SS&C Technologies.

SS&C is a global leader in investor servicing providing a full range of services and innovative technologies to asset managers, wealth managers, investors and distributors.

About Aberdeen Standard Investments

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a leading global asset manager dedicated to creating long-term value for our clients, and is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.

With over 1,000 investment professionals we manage US$676.8 billion* of assets worldwide. We have clients in 80 countries supported by 50 relationship offices. This ensures we are close to our clients and the markets in which they invest. We are high-conviction; long-term investors who believe teamwork and collaboration are the key to delivering repeatable, superior investment performance. We are resolute in our commitment to active asset management.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is the asset management business of Standard Life Aberdeen plc, one of the world's largest investment companies. Standard Life Aberdeen plc is headquartered in Scotland. It has around 1.2 million shareholders and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Standard Life Aberdeen group was formed by the merger of Standard Life plc and Aberdeen Asset Management PLC on 14 August 2017.

*as at 31 March 2019

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

www.ssctech.com

