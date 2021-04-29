Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds announced today they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on April 29, 2021. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, March 5, 2021, ACP had outstanding 17,432,096 shares of common stock. 76.49% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 12,708,571 624,716

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Nancy Yao Maasbach, P. Gerald Malone and Randolph Takian.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, March 15, 2021, AGD had outstanding 12,549,581 shares of common stock. 81.29% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 8,805,996 1,394,971

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Martin Gilbert, Nancy Yao Maasbach and P. Gerald Malone.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, March 15, 2021, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 85.52% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows: To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 71,783,584 18,380,124

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Meeting are as follows: Martin Gilbert, Nancy Yao Maasbach and P. Gerald Malone.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, March 15, 2021, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 75.98% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Annual Meeting are as follows: To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:



Votes For Votes Withheld John Sievwright 54,635,426 10,256,004

Trustees whose term of office continued beyond the Annual Meeting are as follows: Martin Gilbert, Nancy Yao Maasbach and P. Gerald Malone.

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

