ABERFELDY® Single Malt Scotch Whisky And Bee Informed Partnership (BIP) Launch 'Gardening Giveback Project' To Encourage Urban Beekeeping In Honor Of National Honey Bee Day And National Honey Month

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky, the whisky known around the world as the 'Golden Dram,' announces today the launch of its 'Gardening Giveback Project' in collaboration with Bee Informed Partnership (BIP), a national, non-profit organization dedicated to working with beekeepers across the country to improve honey bee colony health and increase colony survivorship.

Over the last decade, 1 in 3 managed honey bee colonies have been lost each year as a result of stressors like pests, pathogens, pesticides and poor nutrition due in part to habitat loss. Although dedicated beekeepers have been able to stabilize the U.S. honey bee population by splitting healthy colonies to make up for the continued losses, mortality rates remain high. In order to keep the U.S. honey bee population stable, it is crucial that everyone does their part in giving back to the bees and the professionals who care for them.

Kicking off just in time for National Honey Bee Day and continuing throughout National Honey Month in September, the Gardening Giveback Project builds upon ABERFELDY's commitment to relieving the plight of honey bees via its Barrels and Bees program – an initiative that supports local beekeepers by partnering with them to feature their honey as the main ingredient in signature cocktails. Famed for its rich honey notes resulting from the patient process of longer fermentation, ABERFELDY's richness can be accentuated in honey-based cocktails, creating a unique connection between the whisky and the precious natural resource.

"So much of ABERFELDY's story is rooted in its honeyed richness, making honey itself a perfect ingredient for many of our cocktails," said Aleco Azqueta, Brand Director Single Malts at BACARDI. "We created the Barrels and Bees program to help support local beekeepers and protect these tiny creatures who do so much for our environment, especially given recent data showing some of the highest mortality rates on record. We're proud to be able to introduce the Gardening Giveback Project this year, as it provides ABERFELDY with another opportunity to drive awareness for this cause we are so passionate about.

Through the Gardening Giveback Project, ABERFELDY and BIP are empowering beekeepers and bartenders across eight cities in the United States (Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Miami, Florida; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; San Francisco, California) to plant and maintain community garden-style bee sanctuaries by growing flowers, herbs and vegetables in dual purpose: to foster a healthy environment for bees while also cultivating ingredients that can be used in cocktails. The locally grown ingredients like basil, mint and honey will be used in a brand new, celebratory cocktail dubbed the ABERFELDY "Herbed Honey Smash," which can be purchased and enjoyed from a safe, social distance at various accounts within each city. ABERFELDY has also committed a $10,000 donation to BIP to help support local beekeepers in their research, education and communication efforts to improve honey bee health and sustainability.

"As the single most important pollinator to agriculture, honey bees are a vital component in ensuring we have access to high quality, nutritious fruits, vegetables, and nuts," Says Geoff Williams, President of Bee Informed Partnership. "We definitely appreciate ABERFELDY supporting our mission and are really excited to help bring the Gardening Giveback Project to life."

For consumers who want to support the cause but aren't located in one of the eight regions, ABERFELDY is offering a limited-edition, farmer's market-style cocktail crate on ReserveBar.com that is comprised of the ingredients needed to create the Herbed Honey Smash at home. Customers will receive a bottle of ABERFELDY 12, seeds to plant their own garnishes that can double as forage, honey bear glassware, tasting spoons, a tasting tray and three different flavors of honey harvested by "The Native Guy" Nick Bofill, who maintains hives on top of Bacardi's North American headquarters in Miami and is a participating beekeeper in the project. Additionally, customers who purchase the cocktail crate will be provided with exclusive access to a virtual whisky and honey pairing hosted by BACARDI North American Malts Ambassador Holly Seidewand and Mr. Bofill on Thursday, September 17th. The limited-edition cocktail crate will be available for purchase on ReserveBar.com in time for National Honey Bee Day and lasting throughout National Honey Month this September for $45.

"This project is all about giving back to the communities that help ABERFELDY thrive, and it does so in a fun, hands-on and creative way," said Holly Seidewand, BACARDI North American Malts Ambassador. "It's so rewarding to be a part of a brand that seeks to connect likeminded people for a greater cause. The best part is anyone can get involved, and the result is a refreshing, well-earned cocktail."

About ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky

ABERFELDY distillery was founded in 1898 by the dynamic Dewar brothers, John Alexander and Tommy. They built on a site just a stone's throw from the birthplace of their father, the pioneering blender John Dewar.

Alongside the distillery, and known to contain deposits of alluvial gold, flows the Pitilie Burn; the perfect water source for the Golden Dram. While inside, time-honoured techniques like long fermentation, which conjures rare honeyed notes, safeguard the whisky's flavour profile, renowned for its rich, sweet, smooth taste.

The brand's core portfolio is comprised of ABERFELDY 12 Year Old, ABERFELDY 16 Year Old and ABERFELDY 21 Year Old.

ABERFELDY is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bee Informed Partnership

Bee Informed Partnership (BIP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving honeybee health and sustainability. BIP takes a fourfold approach to achieving this aim by: 1) conducting an annual survey of US beekeepers to monitor the country's colony health and mortality rates and what management practices beekeepers have employed to help to minimize colony losses; 2) facilitating honey bee educational outreach and research programs conducted by scientists and educators across the world by making our colony health and survey data publicly available through our interactive online platform (https://research.beeinformed.org/); 3) engaging citizen beekeepers to increase awareness of the major threats facing honey bees and to encourage them to monitor and manage the health of their colonies; and by 4) providing field and laboratory honey bee health support services to commercial beekeepers who manage the vast majority of the country's honey bee colonies.

