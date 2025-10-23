ABERFELDY© SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY DEBUTS 15 YEAR OLD BOLGHERI RED WINE CASK FINISH AS THE LATEST EDITION TO ITS ILLUSTRIOUS WINE CASKS SERIES

Hailing from Tuscany, Italy, the unique cask finish highlights ABERFELDY's signature honeyed character while introducing rich, layered flavors.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABERFELDY© Single Malt Scotch Whisky has launched the newest iteration in the brand's illustrious Wine Cask Collection, ABERFELDY 15 Year Old Bolgheri Red Wine Cask Finish. Finished in casks imported from Tuscany, Italy, this new expression boasts a distinct flavor profile, resulting from the natural interaction between Aberfeldy 15 and these exceptional wine casks, in this warm and inviting dram perfectly suited for autumn and the holiday season.

Courtesy of ABERFELDY

Crafted by Malt Master Stephanie Macleod and her team, the whisky was first matured in refill and hogshead casks for 15 years before being finished for two years in rare Tuscan Bolgheri casks. This careful process has allowed the red wine cask to complement ABERFELDY's already exquisite character, adding an extra dimension of flavor.

Bolgheri, a famed wine region on Tuscany's coast, is celebrated for producing bold, elegant red wines often made in the "Super Tuscan" style. Crafted from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc, these wines are prized for their richness and balance, qualities that align seamlessly with ABERFELDY's uncompromising commitment to using only the finest ingredients.

The 15 Year Old Bolgheri Red Wine Cask Finish features an inviting aroma of dark cherries and ripe plums, leading into flavors of dark chocolate with hints of vanilla and delicate nutmeg, while ABERFELDY's honeyed notes provide subtle sweetness. The whisky finishes with a lingering touch of soft oak, leaving a smooth, warming impression.

ABERFELDY 15 Year Old Bolgheri Red Wine Cask Finish is a continuation in ABERFELDY's limited-edition wine cask finished whiskies, where previous iterations have included a full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, a velvety and complex Pomerol, a Bordeaux with elegant structure and balance, and a Rhône from the incredible Rhône Valley in France.

Malt Master, Stephanie Macleod comments: "In keeping with our approach to innovation and exploration, we wanted to use these beautiful Tuscan casks again, for a second expression, as they contrast so wonderfully with the signature character of ABERFELDY. Fifteen-year-old whisky is known for being at an age where the influence from the cask reaches a certain peak. Bolgheri wines are known for being robust and full of dark fruit flavours with intense oakiness. Combining the two has crafted a beautifully rich and rounded Single Malt with soft ripe red cherries and creamy vanilla notes, spice and layers of dark chocolate and scented oak."

ABERFELDY 15 Year Old Bolgheri Red Wine Cask Finish is bottled at 46% ABV and has an SRP of $84.99 USD. The expression will be available on https://www.aberfeldy.com/us/en/shop/ .

www.ABERFELDY.com

Media Contact:

Further information is available upon request via, [email protected] .

About ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Founded in 1898 where Perthshire's tallest mountain, deepest loch, and longest glen meet, the Aberfeldy distillery is at the 'Heart of Scotland'. Established by John Alexander Dewar, the distillery was built in sight of his father's humble beginnings, strengthening the foundations of the family's whisky legacy.

ABERFELDY is a Classic Highland Single Malt with signature soft, honeyed fruity notes, gentle spice and a malty backbone. ABERFELDY harnesses four styles of the finest quality oak casks for ageing: first-fill Sherry, first-fill Bourbon, refill and recharge. The brand's core portfolio is comprised of ABERFELDY 12 Year Old, ABERFELDY 16 Year Old, ABERFELDY 21 Year Old and ABERFELDY 25 Year Old.

The Single Malt brand of ABERFELDY is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ENJOY ABERFELDY RESPONSIBLY

©2025

ABERFELDY, ITS TRADE DRESS AND DEWAR'S ARE TRADEMARKS

SOURCE ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky