BALTIMORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

ABET Launches Recognition of Credentials Service for Micro-Credential Quality Assurance ABET Launches Recognition of Credentials Service for Micro-Credential Quality Assurance ABET Launches Recognition of Credentials Service for Micro-Credential Quality Assurance

ABET, a global leader in quality assurance, has launched its Recognition of Credentials service, designed to validate micro-credentials and digital badges. This new offering applies micro-credential quality assurance to skills-based, non-degree learning with a process designed to move faster than traditional program reviews—while still requiring clear outcomes, evidence and continuous improvement. The program ensures that credentials awarded in fast-moving fields such as construction engineering, AI, and circular economy (sustainable operations) meet the same high standards ABET applies to degree-granting programs.

Validating Alternative Learning Pathways

The quality assurance organization, known for rigorously accrediting engineering, engineering technology, computing, and applied and natural science programs, is providing an independent quality assurance review against defined standards to meet growing demand for alternative learning pathways. The service addresses a critical challenge: while most employers value micro-credentials, some are uncertain about quality and how to validate micro-credentials in a rapidly expanding marketplace.

"Today's learners and employers need clarity in a fast-growing credential marketplace, and ABET helps provide that confidence through independent quality assurance," says Dr. Michael K. J. Milligan, CEO of ABET. "Our Recognition of Credentials service gives employers and learners confidence that these skill-based educational experiences meet high standards of quality."

Nimble, Industry-Responsive Recognition

Unlike ABET's traditional accreditation process, Recognition of Credentials is designed to be leaner and more nimble. The fully virtual review focuses on specific skill sets and operates on quarterly cycles, allowing programs to receive recognition decisions within months while aligning with evolving credential certification standards across industries.

"Our evaluators aren't just checking boxes," notes Dr. Lawrence G. Jones, ABET Expert Volunteer. "They're asking: Does this program deliver what it promises? Can a graduate walk into an interview and demonstrate real, job-ready skills? That's what employers need to know."

Quality Assurance for Credential Providers Worldwide

For global companies hiring across borders, ABET Recognition of Credentials provides a standardized benchmark for evaluating credentials from different countries and educational systems. A recognized credential signals that the specific issuing organization and its credential offering have undergone an independent quality review and met consistent standards aligned with workforce needs.

The review cycle takes approximately five months, providing a focused and efficient evaluation process. Once recognized, a credential is granted a three-year recognition period, with ongoing expectations that the provider keeps content current and responsive to constituent and learner feedback.

Early adopters include partnerships with Siemens Digital Industries Software and the University of Colorado Boulder for sustainability credentials, and with Purdue University Online for data analytics and AI programs.

"We're not trying to replace traditional degrees," adds Dr. Donna S. Reese, ABET Expert Volunteer. "But we recognize the future of education includes multiple pathways. Some people will pursue micro-credentials as standalone career-builders. Others will stack them toward degrees. Our role is to ensure that whatever path they choose, the quality is there."

Organizations interested in having their credentials reviewed can apply through ABET's quarterly application process at https://www.abet.org/recognition/.

About ABET

ABET is a nonprofit, ISO 9001-certified quality assurance organization. Through the accreditation of academic programs, recognition of credentials, and assessment of student learning, ABET supports excellence in education worldwide. Its services and global partnerships help equip professionals to confidently face the future. Through these efforts, ABET aims to contribute to a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable world.

Contact

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PangeaGlobe on behalf ABET

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SOURCE ABET