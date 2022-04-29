ABF Academy Announces Plans for Expansion and Partnership with The LOX

MIAMI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF Academy announced its plans for expansion, beginning with a partnership with The LOX Performance Center.

ABF Academy, a full accredited K-12 institution, has experienced proven success with their Sports Academy model in Homestead, thus far. The baseball and basketball programs at ABF's Homestead Campus have provided student-athletes with diverse and purposeful learning environments to master both their academic and athletic talents, which has translated into success both on the field, on the court, and in the classroom. Now, in an effort to become the premier destination for South Florida athletics, ABF Academy is set to expand both the offerings and the reach of its proven model to a Doral Campus through its partnership with The LOX.

Located in Doral, the League of Excellence Performance, or LOX, is a state of the art training facility that offers a myriad of the most elite programs focused on functional fitness, athletic development, and sport-specific training curated by former collegiate and professional athletes. "Our training facility is always pleased to see so many of our athletes competing at the national level," said Nick Alvarez, CEO of LOX Performance. "It's a testament to the level of excellence we strive for in each of our five pillars, and we are beyond excited to pass on that excellence to the next generation of ABF student-athletes." In addition to providing ABF student-athletes with The LOX's full portfolio of training programs and expertise, the partnership between ABF and The LOX will create a brand new sector of ABF Academy deemed the "Doral Campus." Student-athletes (Grades 6-12) that attend ABF's Doral Campus will have classrooms on-site, full academic support in the form of a full teaching staff and administration, a new Doral Campus coaching staff, and more to be announced at a later date. "It's about time a state of the art training facility joins up with a top notch academic and athletic program like ABF Academy," exclaimed Mr. Alvarez. "We look forward to providing young student-athletes with a platform to become the best."

"We'll share more details in the days and weeks to come, but for now, we are thrilled to announce the establishment of the ABF Academy Doral Campus in conjunction with The LOX," said Manny Riera, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Owner of ABF Academy. "Our new partnership provides us with the opportunity to deliver high-quality training and player development to a new demographic of student-athletes and continues our program's pursuit of excellence."

