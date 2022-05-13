ABF Academy Announces the Hiring of Hernan Adames as the Head Coach of Baseball at ABF's Doral Campus

HOMESTEAD, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF Academy, a fully accredited K-12 institution, has experienced proven success with their Sports Academy model in Homestead, thus far, providing student-athletes with diverse and purposeful learning environments to master both their academic and athletic talents. More recently, ABF Academy announced its plans for expansion to the Doral area in conjunction with The LOX Performance Center. Today, Manny Crespo, Jr., Director of Baseball Operations at ABF Academy, announced the appointment of Hernan Adames to the position of Head Coach at ABF's new location.

Hernan Adames has been appointed Head Coach of ABF Academy's Doral Expansion.

Hernan Adames, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, brings over 20 years of baseball experience to the ABF Academy Staff. Adames graduated from Southwest Miami Senior High School, where he played shortstop for the Varsity baseball team and received MVP honors in 1984. He signed with Florida International University out of high school and was honored as Rookie of the Year following his freshman campaign. The Chicago White Sox drafted Mr. Adames with the 19th pick in the first round of the 1986 MLB Draft, and he would play for the team's minor league affiliates for two seasons before retiring. Hernan Adames made his transition to coaching soon thereafter and has helmed baseball programs for Southwest Miami Senior High School, TERRA, LaSalle, and Miami Killian Senior High School in the years since. He was honored as the Coach of the Year at the 4A level in 2011 and finished as District runner-up a total of three times during his tenures with TERRA and Killian. Mr. Adames joins the ABF Academy staff after spending the last 5 years as Head Coach of Miami Killian Senior High School's Varsity Baseball program. "I am beyond excited to be joining an ABF Academy program that is focused on doing things right," said Mr. Adames. "ABF has established a foundation that proves to be taking the game of baseball back to the way it is not only meant to be played but the way it is meant to be coached. I am excited at the opportunity to do things differently and to continue to build upon that foundation."

Hernan Adames will be placed in charge of building the baseball program at ABF's Doral location effective immediately. "[Hernan] possesses experience and connections that only come from being a successful coach for over 20 years," said Manny Crespo Jr., "but it's his passion for his student-athletes and his shared vision for this program that separates him from the rest and makes him a perfect fit for us." Manny Riera, Chief Operations Officer and Co-Owner of ABF Academy, provided the following comment: "Hernan perfectly portrayed the landscape of youth baseball in Miami today when he touched on ABF's commitment to doing it right. No student-athlete in our program should ever feel devalued or have a coach tell them they're a disappointment. Mr. Adames values the full development of student-athletes from start to finish rather than solely bringing in outside talent to succeed in the win column. That's what separates the good coaches from the great coaches, and Hernan is a great coach."

